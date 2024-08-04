ETV Bharat / state

Husband Gives Triple Talaq to Woman in Delhi after She Gives Birth to a Daughter; Probe On

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 9 hours ago

A woman lodged a complaint at the Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi, alleging that she was given triple talaq by her husband after she gave birth to a daughter. She alleged that she was thrown out of the house. She accused the in-laws also of having a role in this.

Representational Image
Representational Image (File Photo)

New Delhi: The central government had made a law to end triple talaq, which led to a lot of political furore in the country. Regardless of the law, incidents of triple talaq keep coming to the fore repeatedly. The latest case is from the Shaheen Bagh police station area of ​​Delhi. A woman has lodged a complaint alleging that her husband has given her triple talaq and thrown her out of the house.

According to the information received, the woman was given triple talaq by her husband after she gave birth to a daughter. According to the woman, her husband got angry due to the birth of the daughter and threw her out of the house by giving triple talaq. The woman has said in the complaint that she was married to a man living in Shaheen Bagh in June 2023 and later, they had a daughter.

'After the birth of my daughter, my husband gave me triple talaq and since then I have been ill-treated,' she said. She further said that she was thrown out of the house and that her in-laws were also involved in this. 'My husband gave me a divorce notice. My life is in danger from my husband and in-laws. Where should I go with my little daughter?' she asked.

The police have helped the woman to enter her house and are investigating the whole matter.

Read More:

1. 9 Children Killed In Wall Collapse In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Day After 4 Died in Similar Incident In Rewa

New Delhi: The central government had made a law to end triple talaq, which led to a lot of political furore in the country. Regardless of the law, incidents of triple talaq keep coming to the fore repeatedly. The latest case is from the Shaheen Bagh police station area of ​​Delhi. A woman has lodged a complaint alleging that her husband has given her triple talaq and thrown her out of the house.

According to the information received, the woman was given triple talaq by her husband after she gave birth to a daughter. According to the woman, her husband got angry due to the birth of the daughter and threw her out of the house by giving triple talaq. The woman has said in the complaint that she was married to a man living in Shaheen Bagh in June 2023 and later, they had a daughter.

'After the birth of my daughter, my husband gave me triple talaq and since then I have been ill-treated,' she said. She further said that she was thrown out of the house and that her in-laws were also involved in this. 'My husband gave me a divorce notice. My life is in danger from my husband and in-laws. Where should I go with my little daughter?' she asked.

The police have helped the woman to enter her house and are investigating the whole matter.

Read More:

1. 9 Children Killed In Wall Collapse In Madhya Pradesh's Sagar Day After 4 Died in Similar Incident In Rewa

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TRIPLE TALAQDELHIGIVES BIRTH TO DAUGHTERTALAQTRIPLE TALAQ DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.