Husband Gives Triple Talaq to Woman in Delhi after She Gives Birth to a Daughter; Probe On

New Delhi: The central government had made a law to end triple talaq, which led to a lot of political furore in the country. Regardless of the law, incidents of triple talaq keep coming to the fore repeatedly. The latest case is from the Shaheen Bagh police station area of ​​Delhi. A woman has lodged a complaint alleging that her husband has given her triple talaq and thrown her out of the house.

According to the information received, the woman was given triple talaq by her husband after she gave birth to a daughter. According to the woman, her husband got angry due to the birth of the daughter and threw her out of the house by giving triple talaq. The woman has said in the complaint that she was married to a man living in Shaheen Bagh in June 2023 and later, they had a daughter.

'After the birth of my daughter, my husband gave me triple talaq and since then I have been ill-treated,' she said. She further said that she was thrown out of the house and that her in-laws were also involved in this. 'My husband gave me a divorce notice. My life is in danger from my husband and in-laws. Where should I go with my little daughter?' she asked.

The police have helped the woman to enter her house and are investigating the whole matter.