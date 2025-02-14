ETV Bharat / state

Woman Assaulted, Administered Infected Injection By In-Laws For Dowry In UP's Saharanpur

The victim's father alleged that his daughter's in-laws had demanded a Scorpio and Rs 25 lakh in cash.

A woman was beaten up and administered an injection with the intention of infecting her with HIV by her in-laws over dowry
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 6:08 PM IST

Saharanpur: A woman was beaten up and administered an injection with the intention of infecting her with HIV by her in-laws over dowry.

The incident was reported from Gangoh in Saharanpur district and based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, police have registered a case against the victim's husband and her in-laws. The father of the village, a resident of a village in Gangoh, told police that he had married off his daughter in February 2023 to a youth from Jaswala Piran Kaliyar in Haridwar. He had given a car and Rs 15 lakh in cash along with jewellery worth lakhs as dowry to his daughter's in-laws. However, the victim's in-laws sought more dowry and demanded a Scorpio SUV and Rs 25 lakh in cash after marriage.

When the victim's father expressed his inability to meet the demand, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. The victim said she was beaten and thrown out of her in-laws' house. Her father said after being persuaded by the panchayat, his daughter went back to her in-laws' house but the torture did not stop. He alleged that his daughter's in-laws gave her some medicines with the intention to kill her and also administered her an injection to infect her with HIV. When the victim's father came to know of her daughter's plight, he admitted her to a hospital where she tested HIV positive. However, her husband did not test positive for HIV> The victim's father then lodged a police complaint against his daughter's in-laws. The matter is being probed and a case registered under relevant sections of BNS.

Saharanpur: A woman was beaten up and administered an injection with the intention of infecting her with HIV by her in-laws over dowry.

The incident was reported from Gangoh in Saharanpur district and based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, police have registered a case against the victim's husband and her in-laws. The father of the village, a resident of a village in Gangoh, told police that he had married off his daughter in February 2023 to a youth from Jaswala Piran Kaliyar in Haridwar. He had given a car and Rs 15 lakh in cash along with jewellery worth lakhs as dowry to his daughter's in-laws. However, the victim's in-laws sought more dowry and demanded a Scorpio SUV and Rs 25 lakh in cash after marriage.

When the victim's father expressed his inability to meet the demand, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. The victim said she was beaten and thrown out of her in-laws' house. Her father said after being persuaded by the panchayat, his daughter went back to her in-laws' house but the torture did not stop. He alleged that his daughter's in-laws gave her some medicines with the intention to kill her and also administered her an injection to infect her with HIV. When the victim's father came to know of her daughter's plight, he admitted her to a hospital where she tested HIV positive. However, her husband did not test positive for HIV> The victim's father then lodged a police complaint against his daughter's in-laws. The matter is being probed and a case registered under relevant sections of BNS.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAHARANPUR HIV INFECTED INJECTIONSAHARANPUR DOWRY HIV INFECTEDSAHARANPUR DOWRY CASE REGISTEREDDOWRY

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.