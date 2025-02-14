Woman Assaulted, Administered Infected Injection By In-Laws For Dowry In UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur: A woman was beaten up and administered an injection with the intention of infecting her with HIV by her in-laws over dowry.

The incident was reported from Gangoh in Saharanpur district and based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, police have registered a case against the victim's husband and her in-laws. The father of the village, a resident of a village in Gangoh, told police that he had married off his daughter in February 2023 to a youth from Jaswala Piran Kaliyar in Haridwar. He had given a car and Rs 15 lakh in cash along with jewellery worth lakhs as dowry to his daughter's in-laws. However, the victim's in-laws sought more dowry and demanded a Scorpio SUV and Rs 25 lakh in cash after marriage.

When the victim's father expressed his inability to meet the demand, her husband and in-laws started harassing her. The victim said she was beaten and thrown out of her in-laws' house. Her father said after being persuaded by the panchayat, his daughter went back to her in-laws' house but the torture did not stop. He alleged that his daughter's in-laws gave her some medicines with the intention to kill her and also administered her an injection to infect her with HIV. When the victim's father came to know of her daughter's plight, he admitted her to a hospital where she tested HIV positive. However, her husband did not test positive for HIV> The victim's father then lodged a police complaint against his daughter's in-laws. The matter is being probed and a case registered under relevant sections of BNS.