Husband Facilitates Wife's Marriage To Lover In UP's Gonda

Gonda: A dramatic story of a husband, his wife, and her lover has become the talk of the town in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district. A husband found out about an alleged long-standing affair of his wife, and his response shocked his villagers. He wiped the vermilion (Sindoor) from his wife's hairline and took her to a temple, where he arranged her marriage with her lover. Many villagers witnessed this unusual ceremony. A priest then solemnised the marriage while villagers applauded as the couple exchanged garlands.

Deepak (name changed), a resident of a village in Gonda, married Radha (name changed) about 15 years ago. They have an 11-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. After their marriage, Deepak moved to Surat, Gujarat, for work. During that time, his wife got into a love relationship with one Ashok (name changed). When Deepak found out about the illicit relationship, a dispute arose between the couple. Later, police intervention resulted in a compromise, and they began living together again.

Subsequently, Deepak's health deteriorated, and he returned to the village for treatment. He recently underwent surgery and is currently recovering.

Recently, when Deepak found out that his wife was continuing her relationship with her lover secretly, he got them married.

Deepak said, “I got married 15 years ago. My wife, along with her lover, tried to poison me. She even tried to poison our son by mixing it in his medicine. This issue has continued for a year. When I found out, I took my wife to the police station. We reached a compromise there, but she did not stop her activities."

He added that after his health deteriorated, his wife started meeting her lover again. “I arranged their marriage. Now, I have no connection with my wife. I'm satisfied with their marriage."

But Radha denied having an illicit relationship. She said she was married under duress.

The Gram Pradhan, who was present at the time of the marriage, said, “Following the marriage, Radha went to her new husband's house. The couple has two children; the son is with his father, and the daughter has gone with her mother.”