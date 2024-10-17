Man Beats Wife, Paramour To Death In Bengaluru, Then Dies By Suicide

Bengaluru: A man died by suicide after allegedly beating his wife and her paramour to death in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

Gollababu (41) allegedly killed his wife Lakshmi (33) and Ganesh Kumar (20) in an under-construction building in Someshwar colony under the Konanakunte police station area in the city. Later he took the extreme step of ending his own life as well.

All three victims hail from Andhra Pradesh and were engaged in construction work in Bengaluru for some years. Gollababu suspected that Lakshmi was having an affair with Ganesh, South Division DCP Lokesh B Jagalasar said.

On Wednesday night, Gollababu saw Lakshmi and Ganesh together. Enraged, he beat them to death with a stick. Later, he called Lakshmi's sister and told her about the murders, informing her that he too would die by suicide, the DCP said. Gollababu then ended his life early Thursday morning, police said. A case has been registered in Konnakunte police station and further investigation is on in the case.

The latest case is the second such tragic incident in the recent past from Bengaluru. Last week, a couple and their two children, aged three and five, were found dead at their house in the city's Yediyurappa Nagar, police said on October 14. It was suspected to be a case of suicide.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.