Husband, Brother Murder Uttar Pradesh Woman Accused of Illicit Affair In Gruesome Honour Killing; Body Dug Out From Pit

Baghpat: A married woman was murdered in an honour killing with the involvement of her family members, who dumped the body at a sugar cane field in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat on Thursday. The 22-year-old woman, who got married on November 23, allegedly earned the wrath of her husband and her family members for her illicit affair with a youth with whom she was apparently involved in an affair.

All hell broke loose when the newly-married bride allegedly went to meet her boyfriend. Her family members somehow convinced her to come home and allegedly murdered her. Based on the information of the village watchman, the police started searching for the woman's body and recovered it from a sugar cane field in the forest on Binauli-Dadri road.

During the investigation, police suspected the involvement of the woman's husband Krishna, brother Rohit and neighbours Rajiv and Jitendra. On the trail, they confessed killing her and burying it in the sugarcane field in the forest on Binauli-Dadri. Before her marriage, the family members discovered her affair with a youth from her village. They hurriedly arranged her marriage with a young man from Sonipat in Haryana. Accordingly, she got married on 23 November.

Confirming the arrest of four persons in connection with the murder, police officer, Harish Bhadauria said, “The body of the 22-year-old married woman was buried by accused woman's husband Krishna, brother Rohit, Rajiv and Jitendra, two neighbours after they killed her. We registered a case based on the complaint of village watchman Intezaar. The three accused have been arrested and further investigation is on.”

A few days after the wedding, the woman arrived at her parents' house. During the same time, she went to meet her boyfriend from the village. After knowing this, her husband Krishna also reached the village. After this, together with the relatives, the married woman was called to the village. Bhadauria said that the family members conspired and killed the married woman by slitting her throat. After killing her the body was hidden in the sugar cane field, he added.