Hunter, The Belgian Shepherd Who Brought Nightmares To Telangana Timber Smugglers

Adilabad: The adage that no one can catch a tree smuggler in the forest at midnight no longer holds. Thanks to Hunter, a specially trained dog deployed by forest officials, timber smugglers in the Kawal Tiger Reserve of Mancherial district in Telangana now have a new reason to worry.

Recently, this intelligent feline helped the forest department crack a case of illegal teakwood felling in the Tanimadugu forest area under Tallapet Range in Jannaram Forest Division, part of the Kawal Tiger Reserve. Unidentified persons had cut down valuable teak trees in the reserve. Acting on the instructions of Jannaram Forest Divisional Officer Rammohan, Tallapet Range Officer Sushma Rao deployed the newly-inducted dog squad on Monday to trace the culprits.

The dog, a Belgian Shepherd named 'Hunter', was brought to the scene, given the scent of the culprits, and released. What followed was an impressive four-kilometre pursuit through forest paths and village tracks. The trail led straight to the house of Pendur Rajesh in Tanimadugu village, where forest officials recovered teakwood from the premises.