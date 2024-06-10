Hundreds of Manipuris Enter Assam's Cachar After Fresh Violence in Jiribam

Silchar: Amid a fresh spurt of violence in Manipur, hundreds of Manipuris have fled the state and taken refuge in the bordering Cachar district of Assam, sources said on Monday.

It is learnt that hundreds of Manipuris have entered through Jirighat in Cachar on the Assam-Manipur border following fresh clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur's Jiribam district.

On Saturday, two police outposts, a forest beat office and at least 70 houses were torched in Jiribam by suspected militants on Saturday, leading to fresh tension in the neighbouring state which has been witnessing ethnic violence since May last year.

According to the Cachar district administration, more than 500 residents of Manipur have so far come to Cachar and taken shelter there. No official shelter camps have been arranged though many people of Manipur are taking shelter temporarily at Lakhipur Markulin in Cachar. Some others have taken shelter in the houses of their relatives residing in Cachar, sources said.

Fresh Violence Grips Manipur

Manipur is on the boil again with fresh the ethnic group clashes. Clashes between Meitei and Kuki people have resumed in Manipur's Jiribam district. For the last three days, a tense situation has been prevailing in Manipur's Jiribam on the border of Assam. Section 144 has been imposed in the district to control the situation. In the midst of Section 144, all incidents of firing, bomb blasts and arson continue in Jiribam. Army personnel have been deployed to control the situation but a tense situation is currently prevailing in Manipur.

Cachar Police on High Alert Following Mass Exodus

Cachar Superintendent of Police Nomal Mahatto is leading the operation to ensure that the communal clashes in Manipur's Jiribam district on the border do not affect Cachar. The Cachar superintendent of police is leading the patrolling team along the border area every day. Besides, the Cachar district administration as well as the police administration are making all the possible efforts to ensure that the impact of the communal clashes in Manipur does not fall into Lakhipur in Cachar. SP Numal Mahatta has also appealed to the people of Cachar not to pay heed to rumors.

The people who have come from Manipur are being allowed to stay here safely. The local administration is taking all steps to ensure no spread of any violence here, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai told PTI.

The ethnic conflict between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis began in May last year and led to the deaths of over 200 people, besides rendering thousands of people homeless. (With Inputs from agencies)