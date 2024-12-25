Human-Wildlife Conflicts Claim 12 Lives in Kashmir in 2023-24

Srinagar: A leopard killed a two-year-old in Shirhama village in Handwara of North Kashmir, last week, causing a devastating tragedy. Since 2019, such tragic incidents have resulted in 15 human deaths from wildlife conflicts in Kashmir; the total for the current year, 2023–24, now stands at 12.

A surge in human-wildlife conflicts has been documented, with 4,947 instances recorded in 2023–24 alone, according to data from the J&K Wildlife Department. There have been 83 injured and 12 fatalities as a result of these conflicts. The most badly affected region is the North Division, which has been hit hardest by these incidences, with 2,873 cases and eight fatalities. In comparison, 2022-23 witnessed 3,262 cases, 15 deaths, and 99 injuries.

Since 2022, the valley has documented 36 fatalities, 261 injuries, and over 10,303 wildlife-related incidents. Districts such as Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, and Kulgam are among the hardest hit.

The government’s response has come under fire for lacking adequate staff and modern equipment in the wildlife department. A senior wildlife official while speaking to ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity acknowledged the challenges. “We urgently need rapid-response teams equipped with modern tools and better training to handle these emergencies effectively," the official said.

In North Kashmir, a wildlife rescue team member was injured while trying to capture a bear. Meanwhile, in Shopian, chaotic attempts to drive away a leopard led to injuries to four bystanders before the animal was finally tranquillized.

"Despite advisories urging residents to take precautions, such as avoiding pets and outdoor activities after sunset, the risks continue to escalate," the official said. Currently, wildlife teams are engaged in three active leopard rescue operations in Budgam, Kupwara, and Srinagar.