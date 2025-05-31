Mysterious Letter In Hisar Temple Points At Trafficking Of 100 Persons To Pakistan And Dubai

Hisar: The city of Hisar in Haryana woke up to the discovery of a mysterious letter at Shiv Mandir at Red Square Market that claimed to have trafficked around 100 people to Dubai and Pakistan after kidnapping them from various parts of the country.

The priest at the temple Suresh, disclosed, “On opening the temple gates at 6 AM, I discovered a letter in a brown envelope which I opened and found strange contents written in it."

The priest immediately informed the Police and handed over the letter to them when a team arrived at the spot. The contents of the letter say that an unknown person kidnapped 80 to 100 persons from various cities of India, including Hisar, Ambala, Gurugram, Sirsa, Rewari, Ganganagar, Ajmer and Narwana and sold them in Dubai and Pakistan.

The Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is in touch with the Police authorities in the cities mentioned in the letter. The envelope bore the name of Alakunta Sampath of Telangana as the sender. However, the letter stated, “I will not reveal my name. We started this exercise in 2018 with the help of a family in Fatehabad. They used to choose the targets and lure them with money or romantic liaisons.”

The letter mentions certain names of people allegedly trafficked, which include Sumit Garg of Hisar, Digvijay of Ambala, Navin Rohila of Narwana, Amar Nath of Gurugram, Vinod Kumar and Amit Bagri of Ellanabad, Anshu Gulati of Rewari, Rohini and Sunny of Ganganagar, Ankit Sharma of Ajmer, Anuj of Sirsa and Naresh of Yajpur. The letter also claims that one of these persons managed to flee from Pakistan.

The sender further wrote, “The woman gang leader is telling me to either nab the youth who has fled and kill him or pick up a child from his family. She has threatened to harm my family. I am writing this letter as I am scared.”

Since there is a special mention of a Sumit Garg of Hisar, the Police started probing in this direction and found that there are four to five persons with this name who are missing from Hisar. The Police are now contacting their families to zero in on the Sumit Garg mentioned in the letter.

The Police have also started looking for the Fatehabad family mentioned as an accomplice in the case. Police sources said that there is a possibility of an international gang of traffickers at work. The investigating agencies are taking the letter seriously because of the mention of places like Pakistan and Dubai. The Haryana Police has got in touch with the central agencies to take up the investigations at an international level. At the same time, families of the persons mentioned in the letter are being contacted to verify their disappearance.

There is a palpable fear among the people in Hisar and the adjoining areas. The locals said they are worried about their security. The Police have appealed to the people to remain calm and report any suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, the forensic analysis of the letter is being done to find out the writer, along with the person whose name figures on the envelope. Superintendent of Police at Hisar, Shashank Kumar Sawan, has stated, “We are taking this matter seriously. The investigations are on, and very soon the reality will be there for everyone to see. We appeal to the people not to pay any attention to rumours.”