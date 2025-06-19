Human Skeleton Found In Bengaluru Apartment Pit, Police Register UDR Case

Bengaluru: Panic gripped a residential area at Begur here in Karnataka after workers found a human skull and bones inside a percolation pit while cleaning it on Sunday (June 15), police said. The remains were found in pits located at MN Credence Flora Apartments during cleaning work in the pits, they said.

“Soon after the discovery, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) informed police. A team was immediately rushed to the spot, and the skeleton and other remains were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis,” police said.

An official said a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered by the police following a complaint by the RWA president, Skariya John. “Further action will follow after receiving the FSL report,” he said.

Some locals have claimed that there was a cemetery nearby where the apartment was being built 10 years ago; therefore, there is a possibility the skeleton might be part of that, police said.

“The skeleton may be several years old, but the exact details will be known after forensic tests,” they said.

The association had outsourced the pit cleaning, during which the skeletal remains were found. The percolation pits weren't working properly, so a decision was made to fix them, especially after notices from the authorities.