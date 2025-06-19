ETV Bharat / state

Human Skeleton Found In Bengaluru Apartment Pit, Police Register UDR Case

Some locals have claimed that there was a cemetery nearby where the apartment was being built 10 years ago.

Human Skeleton Found In Bengaluru Apartment Pit, Police Register UDR Case
Human Skeleton Found In Bengaluru Apartment Pit, Police Register UDR Case (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 5:39 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Panic gripped a residential area at Begur here in Karnataka after workers found a human skull and bones inside a percolation pit while cleaning it on Sunday (June 15), police said. The remains were found in pits located at MN Credence Flora Apartments during cleaning work in the pits, they said.

“Soon after the discovery, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) informed police. A team was immediately rushed to the spot, and the skeleton and other remains were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis,” police said.

An official said a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered by the police following a complaint by the RWA president, Skariya John. “Further action will follow after receiving the FSL report,” he said.

Some locals have claimed that there was a cemetery nearby where the apartment was being built 10 years ago; therefore, there is a possibility the skeleton might be part of that, police said.

“The skeleton may be several years old, but the exact details will be known after forensic tests,” they said.

The association had outsourced the pit cleaning, during which the skeletal remains were found. The percolation pits weren't working properly, so a decision was made to fix them, especially after notices from the authorities.

Read More

  1. Explorer Finds Huge Skeleton, Man-Made Relics In Pithoragarh Cave

Bengaluru: Panic gripped a residential area at Begur here in Karnataka after workers found a human skull and bones inside a percolation pit while cleaning it on Sunday (June 15), police said. The remains were found in pits located at MN Credence Flora Apartments during cleaning work in the pits, they said.

“Soon after the discovery, the residents’ welfare association (RWA) informed police. A team was immediately rushed to the spot, and the skeleton and other remains were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis,” police said.

An official said a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered by the police following a complaint by the RWA president, Skariya John. “Further action will follow after receiving the FSL report,” he said.

Some locals have claimed that there was a cemetery nearby where the apartment was being built 10 years ago; therefore, there is a possibility the skeleton might be part of that, police said.

“The skeleton may be several years old, but the exact details will be known after forensic tests,” they said.

The association had outsourced the pit cleaning, during which the skeletal remains were found. The percolation pits weren't working properly, so a decision was made to fix them, especially after notices from the authorities.

Read More

  1. Explorer Finds Huge Skeleton, Man-Made Relics In Pithoragarh Cave

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BENGULURUKARNATAKAUNNATURAL DEATH REPORTHUMAN SKELETON FOUND IN PIT

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.