SHRC Orders Rs10 Lakh Compensation In Salem Custodial Death Case

Chennai: In a significant ruling, the State Human Rights Commission has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to collect a fine of Rs. 10 lakh from seven police officers and compensate the family of a custodial death victim from Salem.

The incident occurred during the investigation of the murder of Palanisamy, a resident of Karumalakoodal. Police had initially arrested two individuals, Sathish and Rajesh, in connection with the case. Subsequently, they brought Gokulakannan, another resident of the same area, in for questioning.

During the investigation, Gokulakannan complained of chest pain and was immediately admitted to the government hospital by the police. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. In response to news reports on the incident, the State Human Rights Commission voluntarily conducted an investigation.

The State Human Rights Commission team examined testimonies from the victim’s family, police personnel, and the doctors who conducted the post-mortem. A report was submitted to the State Human Rights Commission by the inquiry team. The report stated that the police had pressured Gokulakannan to confess to killing Palaniswami of the Karumalaikkoodal area. As he refused to do so, the police had to use force on him. Gokulakannan died as a result of the injuries sustained and the failure to provide timely medical attention.