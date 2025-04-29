Human Faeces Smeared On Drinking Water Tank Used By 500 Families In Panampattu Village

Tiruvannamalai: Mysterious individuals smearing human faeces around a drinking water tank used by the public have caused great shock in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, in 2022. The incident of human faeces being mixed in a drinking water tank in Vengaivayal village of Pudukkottai district has caused outrage across the country.

In this context, another similar incident has recently taken place in Tiruvannamalai. Panampattu is a village in Kalasappakkam taluk of Tiruvannamalai district. More than 500 families use the water tank in this village.

In this backdrop, on April 29, when the people of the area went to the common drinking water tank to fetch water as usual, they were shocked and distressed to see that the water tank concrete smeared with human faeces.

Regarding this, the people of the area said, "We have been using this water for drinking every day. In that case, how can someone do such a thing? This water tank is located on the outskirts. Due to this, some people have smeared human waste on the water tank to encroach on the land. They should be punished," they said.

Furthermore, the villagers of Panambattu immediately informed the authorities concerned about this. The people of this area demanded that appropriate action be taken against those who smeared human faeces on the drinking water tank and that it be cleaned and brought back into use.

Read more: 'Contaminated' Water Kills 2 In Chennai, Minister Blames Food Poisoning