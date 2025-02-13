Human-Elephant Conflict Escalates: Two Killed In Separate Attacks In Karnataka

Hassan: Two individuals were killed in separate wild elephant attacks on Thursday morning in Karnataka, with one incident occurring in Hassan and the other in Mysuru, forest officials said.

In the first incident, a 60-year-old woman, Dyavamma, from Kanaguppe village in Hassan's Belur taluk, was attacked and killed by a wild elephant while searching for cattle. Her family had become concerned when she did not return home and later discovered her lifeless body. There were clear injury marks on her body and elephant footprints near the site, a forest official said.

Upon receiving information, Arehalli police and forest department personnel visited the scene to investigate. However, the situation escalated when villagers and the grieving family members engaged in a heated argument with the officials. The Karnataka Police were called in to control the unrest, while the investigation continued.

Meanwhile, in Mysuru, a 21-year-old, Avinash was also killed by wild elephants on Thursday morning in Gadde Halla village of HD Kote Saraguru taluk. The youth had gone to his farm when a group of tuskers attacked him. He sustained serious injuries and was found dead on his farm, a forest department official said. Shocked family members were left devastated by the incident.

Forest department officials quickly arrived at the scene, but tensions flared between the villagers and the officials, leading to a verbal altercation. The situation was eventually brought under control, and the forest department succeeded in sending the elephants back into the forest.