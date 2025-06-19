Huge Relief For Delhiites From Scorching Heat: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rains For Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: In a pleasing development for Delhiites, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR which will bring heavy rains in the region between June 20-23 giving relief to the residents from scorching summer heat.

On Thursday morning at 7 am, the temperature of Delhi was recorded at 28 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35-37 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is expected to be 24-26 degree Celsius.

In a statement released today, the IMD said there is a possibility of strong winds along with light to moderate rain in the region. Earlier on Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 34.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature was 24.2 degree Celsius. The humidity level in the air was recorded at 100 to 65 percent.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Heavy Rains For Delhi-NCR (ETV Bharat)

Improvement In Air Quality

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average air quality index in Delhi was recorded at 99 at 6:30 am on Thursday. The AQI was recorded at 198 in Faridabad, 356 in Gurugram, 98 in Ghaziabad, 94 in Greater Noida and 97 in Noida in NCR. Likewise, AQI was recorded at 79 in Shadipur, 101 in Punjabi Bagh, 105 in North Campus DU, 155 in Mundka, 104 in Mandir Marg, 147 in Wazirpur, 122 in Ashok Vihar, 107 in Dwarka Sector 8, 79 in NSIT Dwarka, 108 in Rohini, 82 in RK Puram, 91 in Chandni Chowk, 80 in Lodi Road, 181 in Jahangirpuri, 107 in ITO, 79 in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium area, 97 in Sirifort, 64 in Sri Aurobindo Marg area, 179 in Sonia Vihar and 81 in Nehru Nagar.