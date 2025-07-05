ETV Bharat / state

Chemical-Laden Truck Bursts into Flames After Hitting Power Line In UP, Driver Burnt Alive

Amroha: A horrific incident unfolded in the early hours of Saturday, where a truck driver was burnt alive after his vehicle, reportedly carrying chemicals, overturned and caught fire in Amroha district, Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place around 4 AM near Kumarala outpost under the Gajraula police limits.

En route from Mumbai to Chandauli, the truck veered out of control before colliding with a high-tension electricity pole. The collision brought down the pole and live wires, which fell onto the truck. Within seconds, the truck was engulfed in flames, and the driver was trapped without a chance to escape.

According to the eyewitnesses, the fire spread rapidly as the truck's chemical load fueled it. The blaze also caught nearby shops on the roadside, causing locals to scramble to safety as it raged on.

Locals immediately called the emergency services, following which police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot. According to the Circle Officer Anjali Kataria, it took an hour of intense firefighting to bring the fire under control. “By the time the fire was contained, significant damage had already been done. The driver couldn’t make it out alive, and some shops were also completely gutted,” she said.