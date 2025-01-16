Huge Demand For Barkagaon Jaggery Faces Threat Amid Coal Mining Expansion

Hazaribagh: Barkagaon, a block in Hazaribagh, is famous for its high-quality jaggery, which is in huge demand not only locally but also in other cities across the country. Known for its rich and distinct flavour, Barkagaon jaggery has won the hearts of many, with people who taste it once returning for more. The versatility of this jaggery allows it to be used in various culinary applications, including traditional dishes like Kheer and beverages like jaggery sherbet.

The jaggery from Barkagain comes in two varieties: plain and spicy. Plain jaggery is made from sugarcane juice, while the spicy version includes ingredients like cloves, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon. The spicy jaggery, though slightly more expensive, is particularly popular due to its bold and aromatic flavour. Farmers usually produce the variety on order, which makes it even more exclusive and coveted. Local households often serve jaggery sherbet instead of tea or coffee.

Beyond its culinary uses, Narkagaon jaggery is also valued in folk medicine. Vaidyas, or traditional healers, use it for treating various ailments. Coal miners working in the area are advised to consume jaggery, as it provides them with energy during long shifts. Pairing jaggery with dry roti is also a common practice to boost both nutrition and flavour.

However, despite the growing demand, the jaggery industry in Barkagaon faces several challenges. Coal mining operations have encroached on large areas of land that were once dedicated to sugarcane farming. Where fields of sugarcane once stood, massive coal mines now dominate the landscape. The expansion of mining has reduced the available land for cultivation, reducing jaggery production, sources said.

Farmers continue to make jaggery using traditional methods. Sugarcane is harvested in winter, and its juice is extracted and boiled in large pans, a process that requires skill and hard work. After various steps, jaggery lumps are formed and set aside to harden. This time-consuming process continues in several villages within Barkagaon, including Gondalpura, Kandtri, Mirzapur, and others.

The jaggery business, however, is at risk due to the encroachment of mining projects. Farmers express concerns over the lack of government support and assistance, which has left them struggling to maintain their livelihood.