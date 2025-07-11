ETV Bharat / state

Huge Cache Of Dynamite Seized from Car In Dehradun Ahead of Panchayat Polls; 3 Held

Dehradun: Just ahead of the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections in Uttarakhand, police recovered a large quantity of explosives from a car in Tyuni area of Dehradun district, raising security alert in the state.



Three persons have been arrested in connection with the seizure. Stepping up vigilance to intensify surveillance during the poll season, the Tyuni police on Wednesday intercepted an Alto car (registration number HP 09C 9788) during routine checking. Upon search, officials recovered five boxes of dynamite weighing 125 kg, two boxes of detonators, a bundle of red wire, and other explosive materials from the vehicle.



Police said the occupants of the car, who have been identified as Rinku, Rohit and Sunil, all residents of Himachal Pradesh, failed to produce valid documents for transporting the explosives. An FIR has been registered at the Tyuni police station and further interrogation of the accused is underway.



Giving details, SSP Dehradun Ajay Singh said the seizure was part of ongoing efforts to ensure free and fair panchayat elections. "In view of the elections and the Kanwar Yatra, strict instructions have been issued to all station in-charges to remain alert and curb any illegal activity," he said.



The SSP added that intensive checking drives are being carried out across the district to prevent the use of illegal inducements or unlawful materials during the elections. During interrogation, the accused claimed the explosives were being transported for road construction work between Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. However, police are verifying the authenticity of their claims.



The incident comes at a time when Uttarakhand is gearing up for the three-tier panchayat elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on July 24 and July 28. Results will be declared on July 31. The Model Code of Conduct is currently in place across 12 districts.