Hubballi NGO Rescues Over 8,000 Stray Animals In Distress In Last 8 Years

Hubballi: Despite legislations, stray animals are often forced to suffer abuse and neglect. An NGO based in Karnataka's Hubballi city, People for Animals, has become a messiah for the four-legged friends, who are in distress.

The organisation, which was formed by like-minded businessmen and animal lovers, has saved more than 8,000 animals and birds, including dogs, cats, horses, oxen, buffaloes, eagles and pigeons, in the last eight years. Spread over two acres of land near Pale village on the outskirts of Hubballi, People for Animals has more than 120 members, who are committed towards protecting animals and birds.

Despite their busy schedules, members of the organisation always manage time to reach out to the hapless. There is a doctor, an ambulance and eight staff members to rescue and treat stray animals. They often rescue roadside dogs and cats, who are hungry, sick and accident-hit, and provide them treatment at a shelter that has been built for the ill animals. Once they recover completely, they are released at their original place.

Animals rescued and provided treatment:

President Tejraj Jain told ETV Bharat, "We started the organisation eight years ago, inspired by Maneka Gandhi. Usually, when animals meet with any accident, there are nobody to take care of them. Most people offer them biscuits and rotis but nothing is done for them when they are in distress. Thus, we formed a team. Out of 120 members, 80 are active workers. On information about an accident in any area of ​​the city, our staff reaches the spot within 10 to 15 minutes, records a video, provides the animals first-aid and takes them to the hospital. In case there are serious injuries, the animals are kept in shelter for two to three months and given medication."

"So far, about 4,000 surgeries have been performed and 7,000 to 8,000 animals have been rescued. We get at least four to five cases every day. We maintain a complete record about the animal or bird that is rescued by our team. A state-of-the-art shelter has been built for which Rs 50-55 lakhs have been spent," he said.

Separate crematorium, first in North Karnataka:

"A separate crematorium has been set up for animals to pay our respects. Animals die due to illness, serious injuries and age-related diseases after which, they are often dumped off. This crematorium has been set up in north Karnataka at a cost of Rs four to five lakh with the help of donors including Sudha Murthy. Cremation of 15-20 dogs have already been performed here," Jain said.

The organisation's secretary, Vickyraj Singh Kapoor, said, "Every animal that comes here is given home-cooked food. We have been continuing this service for the last eight years. Pure vegetarian food is served here. At least four or five dogs are rescued every day. In emergency cases, treatment is provided on the spot. Dogs in critical condition are cared for until they are completely healthy. They are then returned to the same place from which they were rescued," he said.

"There are instances when someone buys a dog but later leaves it on the roads for some reason. These animals cannot adapt to the environment and get into accidents. We rescue them and then start process to find animal lovers for their adoption," he said.

What to do if you see an animal in distress?

In case anyone finds a stray animal in distress, he/she can reach out to 9141034818 or send a short video along with information. The organisation's staff will go to the spot and provide treatment, Kapoor added.