Hubbali Murder: Karnataka Govt Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Victim's Family, Slum Board Promises House

Legislative Council Chief Whip Salim Ahmed said the compensation was announced by CM Siddaramaiah in this regard.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar
Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar
Published : April 14, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST

Updated : April 14, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST

Hubballi (Karnataka): The Siddaramaiah led Karnataka government has announced Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the family of a five-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered by a man from Bihar on Sunday. The accused was allegedly killed in a police firing while trying to escape from custody.

Legislative Council Chief Whip Salim Ahmed said that the Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the deceased girl on the directions of the CM. Besides, the Slum Board has decided to hand over a house to the girl's family, Slum Board President Prasad Abbayyah announced.

The accused, identified as Ritesh Kumar, 35, from Patna, Bihar, is alleged to have lured the girl at around 11.40 am on Sunday. Police said that the accused took the girl to a deserted place where he allegedly raped and murdered her. The locals who saw the girl's body informed the police. Later, they caught him and handed him over to the Ashoknagar police station.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said that the accused was taken into custody for questioning, but he attacked the police team and tried to escape.

“He attacked the police personnel with stones and tried to escape. The lady PSI Annapurna first fired three rounds in the air to warn him. However, when the accused tried to escape, he was shot in the leg. When he was shot again, he was seriously injured in the back. Later, when he was brought to KMCRI Hospital for treatment, the doctors declared him dead,” Shashikumar said.

Before the accused was shot dead in police firing, various organizations held protests at various places, including in front of the Ashoknagar police station, demanding that the accused who murdered the girl be handed over to them and shot dead.

Protesters blocked the Hubballi-Dharwad main road near the city's Rani Chennamma Circle and the main gate of KMCRI, and expressed their anger by setting tires on fire.

