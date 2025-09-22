ETV Bharat / state

HRTC Bus Overturns In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; Several Injured

Kangra: Several passengers were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation(HRTC) bus with forty people including four children overturned in Kangra district of the state on Monday, officials said.

The mishap occurred in Dadasiba area of Kangra district, on Monday morning when the bus traveling from Talwara to Baddi via Dadasiba overturned near Gurala. SHO Dadasiba, Sandeep Pathania, stated that 38 to 40 people were injured in the accident.

With the help of local residents, the passengers were immediately transported to Civil Hospital Dadasiba via ambulances and private vehicles, where all the injured are currently undergoing treatment. One injured had to be referred to Tanda Medical College for specialised treatment.