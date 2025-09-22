HRTC Bus Overturns In Himachal Pradesh's Kangra; Several Injured
The mishap occurred at the Garula turn in Dadasiba area of Kangra when the driver of the bus tried to negotiate a curve.
Kangra: Several passengers were injured after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation(HRTC) bus with forty people including four children overturned in Kangra district of the state on Monday, officials said.
The mishap occurred in Dadasiba area of Kangra district, on Monday morning when the bus traveling from Talwara to Baddi via Dadasiba overturned near Gurala. SHO Dadasiba, Sandeep Pathania, stated that 38 to 40 people were injured in the accident.
With the help of local residents, the passengers were immediately transported to Civil Hospital Dadasiba via ambulances and private vehicles, where all the injured are currently undergoing treatment. One injured had to be referred to Tanda Medical College for specialised treatment.
According to the passengers, the bus approached the Gurala turn and, as the driver attempted to negotiate the turn, a loud noise suddenly erupted, and the bus suddenly flipped over. The passengers said that the driver was driving at a normal speed. The cause of the accident is being investigated, but it is believed that a technical fault in the vehicle caused the accident. Jaswan Pragpur MLA Vikram Thakur visited the hospital to meet the injured.
In another road accident reported from the district, a speeding truck rammed into the Balaji Haveli, a hotel owned by a Congress leader in Dehra area of the district late on Sunday night. The accident shattered the hotel's gate and wall, and the truck reached the reception area. The truck also damaged a car and furniture parked outside the hotel. Fortunately, no one was present at the time of the accident, otherwise a major tragedy could have occurred.
