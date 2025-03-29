ETV Bharat / state

HP: Sukhu Directs SPs To Prepare Detailed Dossier On Drugs Network By April 20

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed all district administrations to complete the mapping of drug networks, including suppliers and consumers of 'Chitta' (adulterated heroin), at the panchayat level by April 20.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the progress, he pointed out that despite instructions to complete the mapping by March 15 no district has achieved the target yet, a statement issued here said.

Chairing a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) to prepare detailed dossiers on drug peddlers and consumers up to the panchayat level with utmost seriousness.

He said the progress would be reviewed again on April 20, and officers submitting incorrect reports would be held accountable. Sukhu informed that he would conduct surprise inspections at the panchayat level.

Emphasizing the government's commitment to eradicating drug abuse, the chief minister directed all SPs to intensify efforts to dismantle the drug network and instructed them to ensure strict surveillance and continuous monitoring of drug-related activities.