HP: Polish Paraglider Stranded In Kangra After Mid-Air Collision

Dharamshala: A paraglider from Poland was stranded on a hill in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh after a mid-air collision with another paraglider, officials said on Monday.

Efforts are being made to rescue the paraglider, they said.

Meanwhile, an Australian paraglider participating in the Paragliding World Cup 2024 in Bir Billing in Kangra district was knocked out of the competition after he suffered a sprain in his leg before takeoff on Sunday, according to the officials.

A free-flying paraglider from Poland got stranded on a hill in Kangra on Sunday after colliding with another paraglider mid-air, the officials said.

He is in touch with the paragliding organisers and will be rescued soon, they said.

Australian paraglider David Snowden could not take part in the Paragliding World Cup 2024 due to a leg sprain.