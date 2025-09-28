ETV Bharat / state

HP CM Congratulates Forest Dept On UNESCO Recognition For Spiti Valley

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday congratulated the state's Forest Department and its Wildlife Wing after Spiti Valley was recognised as India's first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO's prestigious Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme.

The recognition was formally conferred during the 37th International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) meeting held from September 26 to 28, 2025, in Hangzhou, China.

With this inclusion, India now has 13 biosphere reserves in the MAB Network.

"The State Government is committed to protecting and conserving Himachal Pradesh's rich natural and cultural heritage and fragile ecology in the era of climate change, while ensuring harmony between developmental activities and nature," Sukhu said, while congratulating the Forest Department.

The Spiti Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve spans a geographical area of 7,770 sq km, covering the entire Spiti Wildlife Division (7,591 sq km) and adjoining parts of the Lahaul Forest Division, including Baralacha Pass, Bharatpur, and Sarchu (179 sq km).

Situated at altitudes ranging from 3,300 to 6,600 metres, the reserve falls within the Trans-Himalaya biogeographic province of the Indian Himalayas.