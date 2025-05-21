100 Days Of BJP Govt In Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Report Cards From Ministers

New Delhi: The BJP Government in Delhi led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will complete 100 days in office next week.

Gupta had taken the oath of office along with her cabinet on February 20. Now that her government is set to complete 100 days in office, she has sought report cards from her ministers. The senior leadership of BJP too has sought information from the state unit over the performance of Gupta's cabinet. The government is likely to organise a function on May 30 or 31 to celebrate its 100 days in office.

Before the Assembly elections held in February, BJP in its manifesto had promised to introduce new schemes and projects keeping in mind every section of the society. After the BJP's victory, fulfilling the promises had emerged as a major challenge for the government. In order to deal with it, a plan was chalked on the instructions of the chief secretary.

A 100-day action plan was then prepared in accordance with the new government's Developed Delhi Sankalp Patra 2025 manifesto. Gupta, immediately after assuming office, had asked all departments and state agencies to submit plans for the work to be done in the next 100 days, six months, nine months and one year.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta with her cabinet (ETV Bharat)

The ministers have now started preparing documents of all projects started or executed by their departments, along with the time frame of achievements. The Chief Minister has asked her ministers to especially report on schemes that are meant for common people. The issues that she promised to tackle within the first 100 days of her tenure was the launch of the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, cleaning of the Yamuna river, cleaning of drains and sewers before monsoon, a massive cleanliness drive to remove garbage from the city's streets and corners and repair of roads.

According to an individual close to a Delhi cabinet minister, a status report is being sent to the Chief Minister to achieve the goals set for 100 days. Several meetings have been held with officials and policy decisions taken for the interests of the people. All such initiatives ar being mentioned in the report.

BJP had secured full majority in the Assembly polls. Even before the party formed the government, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar had ordered officials of all departments to prepare an agenda for 100 days. Former Chief Secretary of Delhi Government Omesh Sehgal said when any new government takes charged, the government treasury is looked at first.

"After formation of the new government, the BJP government has presented a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore rupees for Delhi in the Assembly. So, people of Delhi have a lot of expectations from this government," he said.