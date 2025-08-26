How Tamil Nadu Govt Is Trying To Change Classrooms With Breakfast For 20 Lakh Students?

Chennai: Just imagine the aroma of steaming upma, masala dosa and the thousands and lakhs of students bonding over breakfast. The novel idea of the Tamil Nadu government is to bring a staggering 20 lakh children across the state, under Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme.

The idea is to ensure that the first lesson of the day is best learnt on a full stomach with a hot breakfast. The much-awaited scheme's proliferation saw the union of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.

The occasion saw the expansion of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for government-aided schools in urban areas at St. Joseph's Primary School in Chennai's Mylapore.



Stalin, along with other ministers, also had breakfast with the students after launching this scheme. MK Stalin said, "After having breakfast with students this morning, I felt an energy just like them. It has made this an active and fulfilling day for me, much like for students. Today, I truly feel complete. Through this scheme, 20 lakh students will receive nutritious meals, and that gives me immense happiness."

The Tamil Nadu CM also emphasised that this scheme is for the overall development of the children. He said, "Every year, ₹600 crore will be allocated for this scheme. This is not just about spending money, it is a social investment. Our students are the biggest investment in building the future of our society. This scheme cannot be seen as just another government programme. In reality, it brings positive change: children come to school with greater interest, their health improves, and their overall development is strengthened."

"In families where both parents are working, this breakfast scheme has been a big relief. It has reduced nutritional deficiencies among children, improved attendance in schools, and brought many more benefits," he added.

Highlighting that Tamil Nadu introduced this scheme earlier, Stalin said, "Other states in India have already started implementing and preparing to implement this initiative. Even in Canada, there is a breakfast programme--but we can proudly say that we introduced it earlier. That makes Tamil Nadu a pioneer, and we are proud of it."

Tamil Nadu CM also expressed gratitude towards Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for joining this programme despite his busy schedule. In turn, Punjab CM also praised this scheme and said, "As the TN CM says, hungry children cannot learn in schools, it's true. This breakfast scheme is a very good initiative which is introduced in Tamil Nadu, and I will also consider this in my Cabinet," Mann said.

Following this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke. He said, “I am very proud to be present at the inauguration of this scheme. Upma, masala dosa kind of food are very nutritious. These are served to students. When children are hungry, they cannot study. They cannot concentrate on their education. Mid-day meal is also a good scheme," he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM, in his speech said, "The bond between Punjab and Tamil Nadu has existed for a long time, and today we are honoured to have the Chief Minister of Punjab with us."

Emphasising the importance of this scheme, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "The entire country is praising Tamil Nadu for our Breakfast Scheme and Midday Meal Programme, which have become examples for other states across India. Even though it has been implemented in many states, these initiatives are not just about ending students' hunger, even it's about ensuring that students can grow, learn, and succeed in their lives."