How Naxalism Found Roots In Chhattisgarh?
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST
Raipur: The idea of Naxalbari that has culminated in the present-day Naxalism began in Bengal and found a fertile ground in Chhattisgarh, located hundreds of kilometres away. At a time when the security forces are trying to finish off extreme Left militancy in the state, along with several others, it is important to chronicle the reasons that led to its growth in Chhattisgarh.
Naxalism has posed a challenge to the security apparatus in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, besides even Punjab in the late 1960s.
The insurgents claim to fight for the rights of the marginalised, particularly tribal communities, while their methods include armed violence, extortion, destruction of infrastructure and also recruitment of minors and civilians.
The growth of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh dates back to the 1960s, starting from Bhopalpatnam to the serene valley of Bastar. Dense forests, dangerous terrain and poor administrative access to many districts made the state vulnerable to Naxalism. Chhattisgarh was geographically surrounded by the states that were already under Naxalite influence.
The trigger for its growth is attributed to the assassination of the royal Praveer Chandra Bhanj Deo in 1966. He was very popular with the tribals, and his killing came as a big shock to the tribals.
The discovery of rich mineral resources had led to the exploitation of the tribals during the British colonial rule. Contractors from outside treated the local tribes with disdain, subjecting them to forced labour and imposing taxes that were completely inappropriate for the prevalent barter system.
The first push back came in the form of the Bhumkal rebellion of 1910, where the tribals waged a guerrilla war against the British and their contractors. Although it was suppressed, it ignited a spirit of resistance among the tribals who began to see their King as their sole protector.
After the death of Raja Rudra Pratap Deo in 1921, his daughter Prafulla Kumari was crowned the Queen, but later died under suspicious circumstances that are attributed to the British manoeuvring.
Bhanj Deo was later appointed as the King, who, on returning at the age of 18 from England, began to realise the injustice being done to his people.
Even after independence, he sought to protect the rights of his people from the encroaching interests of the government and the mining companies. His opposition to the exploitation of Bastar's resources led to tensions with the state government, and he was even accused of posing a threat. He continued his fight for water, forests and land that led to strains between him and the state government.
On March 25, 1966, the Police are said to have attacked the royal palace of Bastar, resulting in the King's assassination along with several tribal defenders. This sparked outrage throughout Bastar, with many viewing the Police as a new oppressor like the British.
Bhanj Deo’s assassination created a leadership and trust vacuum, paving the way for the Naxalite movement that gained momentum in 1967, advocating peasant rights and land redistribution. The widespread discontent among the tribals made them vulnerable to the Naxalite ideology.
Senior observer Manish Gupta pointed out that the tribals saw Bhanj Deo as God and his assassination deeply saddened them. He said the tribals of Bastar wanted to see the King's mortal remains, but the then administration did not permit them, causing great resentment among the tribals.
“There was already outrage among the tribals that benefited the extreme Left elements that arrived in Bastar and were also opposed to the administration. The Maoists benefited from the tribal protests, strengthening their roots in the interiors. These roots remain strong today,” Gupta pointed out.
He explained that a large area of Bastar remains cut off from the mainstream of the country and the world. The basic amenities have not reached there, and this lack of access to the mainstream has allowed the Naxalites to gain their trust, further strengthening the Naxal roots.
Until 2000, Chhattisgarh was a part of Madhya Pradesh. This densely forested region is home to tribal communities that constitute approximately 32% of Chhattisgarh's total population and almost 79% of the population of Dantewada and Bijapur districts in southern Chhattisgarh. The Maria Gond and Dorala tribes are the two major tribal communities in this region.
The Naxalites gave a push to their activities in the Bastar region of Madhya Pradesh in the 1980s while taking advantage of a combination of political, economic and social factors. These included the economic exploitation of tribal communities and poor relations with the Police. Lack of government facilities and state institutions further supported and encouraged Naxalism.
For example, government officials treated parts of the Bastar region (particularly Dantewada and Bijapur districts, now part of Chhattisgarh) as remote administrative outposts or penal postings.
When Chhattisgarh was created in 2000, the instability of the first state government under Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, along with the influx of fighters from Madhya Pradesh, further complicated the scenario.
Following the merger of People's War Group and Maoist Communist Centre in 2004, the Naxal activity increased in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the Dandakaranya region, which is also known as the Bastar region.
Many observers feel that the demand for the separation of Chhattisgarh from Madhya Pradesh was fuelled by a rise in Naxal-related activities in the tribal region of Madhya Pradesh in the 1990s.
It is further pointed out that with the creation of Chhattisgarh, Naxal-affected areas were separated from Madhya Pradesh. The new political leadership of Chhattisgarh at the time of its creation failed to control the spread of insurgent activities.
The new state included many impoverished areas, and this created additional challenges for the new government. The forests, extending beyond the state's borders into Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, served as a haven for the Naxalites that faced elimination in West Bengal.
By raising local issues that were very basic yet extremely important in nature, the Left-wing extremists were able to incite the tribals against the state machinery and found activists for their movement.
Before the state could consolidate its position and establish a credible leadership, the Naxalites had established their dominance in the region.
