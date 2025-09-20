ETV Bharat / state

How Naxalism Found Roots In Chhattisgarh?

Raipur: The idea of Naxalbari that has culminated in the present-day Naxalism began in Bengal and found a fertile ground in Chhattisgarh, located hundreds of kilometres away. At a time when the security forces are trying to finish off extreme Left militancy in the state, along with several others, it is important to chronicle the reasons that led to its growth in Chhattisgarh.

Naxalism has posed a challenge to the security apparatus in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana, besides even Punjab in the late 1960s.

The insurgents claim to fight for the rights of the marginalised, particularly tribal communities, while their methods include armed violence, extortion, destruction of infrastructure and also recruitment of minors and civilians.

The growth of Naxalism in Chhattisgarh dates back to the 1960s, starting from Bhopalpatnam to the serene valley of Bastar. Dense forests, dangerous terrain and poor administrative access to many districts made the state vulnerable to Naxalism. Chhattisgarh was geographically surrounded by the states that were already under Naxalite influence.

The trigger for its growth is attributed to the assassination of the royal Praveer Chandra Bhanj Deo in 1966. He was very popular with the tribals, and his killing came as a big shock to the tribals.

The discovery of rich mineral resources had led to the exploitation of the tribals during the British colonial rule. Contractors from outside treated the local tribes with disdain, subjecting them to forced labour and imposing taxes that were completely inappropriate for the prevalent barter system.

The first push back came in the form of the Bhumkal rebellion of 1910, where the tribals waged a guerrilla war against the British and their contractors. Although it was suppressed, it ignited a spirit of resistance among the tribals who began to see their King as their sole protector.

After the death of Raja Rudra Pratap Deo in 1921, his daughter Prafulla Kumari was crowned the Queen, but later died under suspicious circumstances that are attributed to the British manoeuvring.

Bhanj Deo was later appointed as the King, who, on returning at the age of 18 from England, began to realise the injustice being done to his people.

Even after independence, he sought to protect the rights of his people from the encroaching interests of the government and the mining companies. His opposition to the exploitation of Bastar's resources led to tensions with the state government, and he was even accused of posing a threat. He continued his fight for water, forests and land that led to strains between him and the state government.

On March 25, 1966, the Police are said to have attacked the royal palace of Bastar, resulting in the King's assassination along with several tribal defenders. This sparked outrage throughout Bastar, with many viewing the Police as a new oppressor like the British.

Bhanj Deo’s assassination created a leadership and trust vacuum, paving the way for the Naxalite movement that gained momentum in 1967, advocating peasant rights and land redistribution. The widespread discontent among the tribals made them vulnerable to the Naxalite ideology.