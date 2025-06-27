'How Long Did Talks Between MLA Jaganmoorthy And ADGP Jayaram Last?' Madras HC Questions In Kidnapping Case

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) has informed the Madras High Court that it intends to arrest MLA Poovai Jaganmoorthy, who is allegedly the mastermind in a kidnapping case, and has sought permission for his police custody.
The case, which also involves ADGP Jayaram and others, is currently being heard in the Madras High Court.
Jaganmoorthy’s Defence
When the matter came up again for hearing on Thursday before Justice G Jayachandran. The senior counsel arguing on behalf of MLA Jaganmoorthy said, “The allegedly kidnapped youth has stated that five men abducted him and threatened to kill him. He also said an unidentified policeman dropped him off from a vehicle at around 3 am.”
Arguing that Jaganmoorthy had no involvement in the incident, the lawyer said, “Jaganmoorthy is an elected representative, and many people approach him for help. In this case too, Maheshwari, who was arrested, had only approached him seeking legal assistance, which he agreed to provide through lawyers,” he said.
The defence lawyer also claimed that this case was politically motivated and said that Jaganmoorthy did not meet the married couple or their family. "He appeared at the police station at 9 am as directed and remained until 7 pm, fully cooperating with the investigation. He is still willing to appear if summoned again by the CBCID,” stated the lawyer, adding, "The boy who was allegedly kidnapped has not named Jaganmoorthy in the case. It was filed with a deliberate political intent."
Emphasising that the marriage took place on April 15, 2025, he argued that there would be no motive to abduct or threaten anyone two months later.
CBCID's Stand
Countering the defence, CBCID counsel urged the court not to grant leniency to Jaganmoorthy. “He is the key conspirator in the abduction. He failed to fully cooperate with the investigation and must be taken into custody for further questioning. Only then will the entire conspiracy be exposed,” the lawyer argued.
The CBCID counsel added that MLA Jaganmoorthy and ADGP Jayaram had met in person before the abduction, along with other accused individuals. “When the boy was kidnapped, his mother dialled the emergency number 100 and reported the incident, prompting a police search. To avoid detection, the boy was transported in a government vehicle belonging to the ADGP, which was confirmed by the boy in his statement,” the lawyer said, asserting that bail should not be granted.
Court’s Observation
Justice Jayachandran directed the authorities to submit a detailed report on the statement made by Jaganmoorthy at the police station, along with a list of documents seized in the case. Seeking clarity on whether granting bail in the case would impact the investigation, he also asked for details of phone communications between Jaganmoorthy and ADGP Jayaram, questioning, "How long did talks between Jaganmoorthy and ADGP Jayaram last?" Justice Jayachandran then adjourned the hearing, directing CBCID to submit all the relevant documents and evidence.
Case Background
A youth from Kalambakkam in Thiruvallur district fell in love with and married a woman from Theni. A complaint was filed alleging that MLA Poovai Jaganmoorthy, leader of the Puratchi Bharatham Party and representative from the K.V. Kuppam constituency, arranged the kidnapping of the youth’s brother, allegedly on behalf of the woman’s family.
A kidnapping case was registered against Jaganmoorthy, ADGP Jayaram, and others, following which five people, including the woman’s father, have been arrested. Jaganmoorthy filed a petition seeking anticipatory bail, claiming he had no involvement.
On June 16, Justice P. Velmurugan of the Madras High Court directed that ADGP Jayaram be arrested for using a government vehicle in the abduction and instructed MLA Jaganmoorthy to cooperate with the investigation. ADGP Jayaram subsequently appealed to the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court transferred the investigation to the CBCID and ordered that the matter be heard by a different bench of the Madras High Court.
Also Read
TN ADGP Moves SC Against Arrest For 'Using' Official Car To Kidnap Minor
ADGP Jayaram Arrested In Kidnapping Case, No Bail For MLA Poovai Jaganmoorthy