'How Long Did Talks Between MLA Jaganmoorthy And ADGP Jayaram Last?' Madras HC Questions In Kidnapping Case

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CBCID) has informed the Madras High Court that it intends to arrest MLA Poovai Jaganmoorthy, who is allegedly the mastermind in a kidnapping case, and has sought permission for his police custody.

The case, which also involves ADGP Jayaram and others, is currently being heard in the Madras High Court.

Jaganmoorthy’s Defence

When the matter came up again for hearing on Thursday before Justice G Jayachandran. The senior counsel arguing on behalf of MLA Jaganmoorthy said, “The allegedly kidnapped youth has stated that five men abducted him and threatened to kill him. He also said an unidentified policeman dropped him off from a vehicle at around 3 am.”

Arguing that Jaganmoorthy had no involvement in the incident, the lawyer said, “Jaganmoorthy is an elected representative, and many people approach him for help. In this case too, Maheshwari, who was arrested, had only approached him seeking legal assistance, which he agreed to provide through lawyers,” he said.

The defence lawyer also claimed that this case was politically motivated and said that Jaganmoorthy did not meet the married couple or their family. "He appeared at the police station at 9 am as directed and remained until 7 pm, fully cooperating with the investigation. He is still willing to appear if summoned again by the CBCID,” stated the lawyer, adding, "The boy who was allegedly kidnapped has not named Jaganmoorthy in the case. It was filed with a deliberate political intent."

Emphasising that the marriage took place on April 15, 2025, he argued that there would be no motive to abduct or threaten anyone two months later.

CBCID's Stand

Countering the defence, CBCID counsel urged the court not to grant leniency to Jaganmoorthy. “He is the key conspirator in the abduction. He failed to fully cooperate with the investigation and must be taken into custody for further questioning. Only then will the entire conspiracy be exposed,” the lawyer argued.

The CBCID counsel added that MLA Jaganmoorthy and ADGP Jayaram had met in person before the abduction, along with other accused individuals. “When the boy was kidnapped, his mother dialled the emergency number 100 and reported the incident, prompting a police search. To avoid detection, the boy was transported in a government vehicle belonging to the ADGP, which was confirmed by the boy in his statement,” the lawyer said, asserting that bail should not be granted.