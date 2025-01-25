How Kerala Man Recovers From ‘Death’ In An Incredible Journey

Kannur: Pavithran, a native of this district of Kerala, who was found alive while being taken to the mortuary after being presumed dead, has recovered and been discharged from the hospital. He came back to life while being taken to the mortuary of a private hospital in Kannur from a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Pavithran was treated by a medical team led by Dr Poornima Rao and brought back to life. She said that Pavithran's health condition improved after just two days of their treatment. "We were able to move him from the ICU to the room within two days. He started talking yesterday. This made us happy too,” she said.

Pavithran was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for six days as he was suffering from various ailments and became critically ill after his oxygen supply decreased. After his health improved, he was shifted to the ward and returned home with his wife Sudha on Friday evening.

He was found alive while being taken from a hospital in Mangaluru to a mortuary in Kannur. After remaining on a ventilator at a private hospital in Mangaluru due to severe shortness of breath and kidney disease, he was discharged from the hospital after doctors said that he would not live for more than 10 minutes.

The family then travelled for three and a half hours and reached AKG Hospital at night. Hospital staff Jayan and Anoop, who were in an ambulance with a stretcher to take him to the mortuary, felt his body moving. He was immediately taken to the emergency department.

After 11 days of treatment at AKG Hospital in Kannur, Pavithran is now recognising people and speaking in small sentences.