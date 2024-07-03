How Indian Army Is Commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas's 25th Anniversary

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The crisp mountain air of Ladakh is alive with the hum of anticipation and the roar of engines as the Indian Army gears up to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. This annual celebration on July 26 honors India's remarkable victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.
The Kargil War, which began on May 3, 1999, and concluded on July 26 the same year, took place in the rugged, unforgiving terrains of the Kargil district in Ladakh.
"As the country marks this significant milestone, the Indian Army has meticulously planned a series of events to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of its soldiers," a senior Army official posted in Leh told ETV Bharat.
The official further said, "The Vijay Diwas celebrations are scheduled to be conducted at Drass in Kargil from July 24 to 26. On Tuesday, a commemorative bike rally was organized. The rally, stretching from the Old Kargil Memorial to the storied Randhawa Top, also known as Point 13620, serves as a poignant reminder of the battles fought and lives lost in the defense of the nation. The participants, including officers, civil dignitaries, ex-servicemen, and local biking enthusiasts, embarked on the 35-kilometer journey, their bikes weaving through the majestic landscape of Ladakh."
According to the official, the rally was flagged off by Brigadier Prateek Prashar, Commander of the 121 Infantry Brigade.
"The rally symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the soldiers. Upon reaching Randhawa Top, the bikers engaged in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, followed by the inauguration of a selfie point—a place where visitors can capture memories against the iconic peak, standing tall at 13,620 feet."