How Indian Army Is Commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas's 25th Anniversary

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The crisp mountain air of Ladakh is alive with the hum of anticipation and the roar of engines as the Indian Army gears up to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. This annual celebration on July 26 honors India's remarkable victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War.

The Kargil War, which began on May 3, 1999, and concluded on July 26 the same year, took place in the rugged, unforgiving terrains of the Kargil district in Ladakh.

"As the country marks this significant milestone, the Indian Army has meticulously planned a series of events to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of its soldiers," a senior Army official posted in Leh told ETV Bharat.

The official further said, "The Vijay Diwas celebrations are scheduled to be conducted at Drass in Kargil from July 24 to 26. On Tuesday, a commemorative bike rally was organized. The rally, stretching from the Old Kargil Memorial to the storied Randhawa Top, also known as Point 13620, serves as a poignant reminder of the battles fought and lives lost in the defense of the nation. The participants, including officers, civil dignitaries, ex-servicemen, and local biking enthusiasts, embarked on the 35-kilometer journey, their bikes weaving through the majestic landscape of Ladakh."

According to the official, the rally was flagged off by Brigadier Prateek Prashar, Commander of the 121 Infantry Brigade.

"The rally symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the soldiers. Upon reaching Randhawa Top, the bikers engaged in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial, followed by the inauguration of a selfie point—a place where visitors can capture memories against the iconic peak, standing tall at 13,620 feet."

In another heartfelt tribute, a musical concert was held at Rinchen Auditorium in Leh, the official said.

"The event, orchestrated by the renowned artist Ameya Dabli, was a moving prelude to the Rajat Jayanti celebrations, paying homage to the bravehearts of the Kargil War."

Adding to the commemorations is the newly renovated heritage hut, a symbol of resilience and remembrance.

"Inaugurated by Brigadier Prashar, this hut now features vintage mine-protected vehicles such as 'Rakshak' and 'Cassiper.' Opened to tourists last June, it also boasts an 'I Love India' selfie point, with the iconic Randhawa Top in the background, symbolizing the strength and steadfastness of the Indian Armed Forces."

Speaking about the main celebrations, the official said, "Vijay Diwas celebrations are set to unfold in Drass, Kargil. A cultural program and homage ceremony will be held at the Kargil War Memorial on July 25. The following day, the chief guest and other dignitaries will gather for a wreath-laying ceremony, honoring the soldiers who laid down their lives for the country. For security reasons, I cannot disclose the name of our chief guest yet."

Meanwhile, as part of the “Hearts to Bravehearts” campaign, the Mahindra Group is conducting a car rally from Kochi to Drass.

"The rally was flagged off from the historic Srinagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington by Maj Gen Sandeep Singh, AVSM, Chief Instructor at the Defence Services Staff College. The rally has drawn a large gathering of veterans and serving soldiers, reinforcing the collective spirit of remembrance and honor," the official said.

The official further said, "This 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas is not just a commemoration; it is a celebration of bravery, a reflection on sacrifice, and a reaffirmation of the unwavering dedication of the Indian Armed Forces."