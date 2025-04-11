ETV Bharat / state

How Fake Doctor's Chicken Order Gets Madhya Pradesh Police To Track Him To Prayagraj?

Prayagraj: Cravings for fresh chicken led to the arrest of fake doctor, Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, who posed as renowned cardiologist Dr N John Camm and performed heart surgeries leading to the deaths of seven patients at a missionary-run hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. Absconding for six months, Narendra was arrested from his hideout in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district on April 7.

Police investigation revealed that Narendra and his pet Labrador Bruno were fond of chicken. Narendra searched online for shops selling fresh chicken in the area and got the contact number of one 'ZU Chicken and Egg Shop' in ADA Colony in Naini area of Prayagraj. Narendra called the shop to place his order but the shopkeeper told him that they do not make online deliveries and he will have to come to the shop to collect his order.

Narendra then introduced himself as a doctor and said it was not possible for him to visit the shop due to his busy schedule. He asked the shopkeeper to deliver his order to the flat. Impressed, the shopkeeper then asked him his location and Narendra sent him the address of flat number 511 on the fifth floor of Omaxe Anand. Madhya Pradesh Police had already put Narendra's number on tracker but he had switched off his phone after placing the order and also removed the SIM.

Damoh Superintendent of Police Shrut Kirti Somvanshi said, "On the basis of Narendra's call to the chicken shop, a police team left for Prayagraj on April 6. The team directly went to the concerned shop and questioned the owner about the chicken delivery order. It got the address details from him and headed for the location. When the police team pressed the doorbell of Narendra's flat, the latter himself opened the door. He was thus nabbed from the spot on April 7".

Police said Narendra had taken this flat on rent from one Jamuna Singh by posing himself as a doctor and was residing here for the last nine months. He had told his landlord that he does private practice and will work for the next few years. Narendra did not interact with the neighbours and used to go to Damoh from time to time to perform heart surgery, police said.