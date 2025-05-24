ETV Bharat / state

Prayagraj's Notorious Serial Killer Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

Lucknow/Prayagraj: Serial killer Ram Narayan Kolandar, who spread terror across the state and was alleged to be a cannibal, was sentenced to life imprisonment along with his accomplice Vachchraj for the murder of Manoj Singh, a resident of Raebareli and his driver Ravi Srivastava.

A resident of Prayagraj, Kolandar and his accomplice were sentenced to life by Judge Rohit Singh on Friday. During the sentencing, Kolandar kept smiling in the courtroom. While he felt no remorse, Kolandar is alleged to have made soup from human head and drink it.

It is alleged Kolandar was fond of eating the flesh from human heads and drinking soup made from it. He is alleged to have said that boiling the head and drinking the soup is a brain booster. The first FIR against Kolandar was registered for the murder of Prayagraj journalist Dheerendra Singh. When the police started investigating the case, several other crimes committed by Kolandar came to fore.

When police reached Kolandar's farmhouse for investigation of Dheerendra's murder, they came across several human skulls. The police personnel also found Manoj's coat at the farmhouse which had the logo of a famous tailor shop from Raebareli. Manoj's Tata Sumo was also recovered from Kolandar's farmhouse.

Investigation pertaining to the coat and Tata Sumo and questioning of Kolandar revealed that he had killed Manoj and his driver Ravi. Manoj Singh's father Shivharsh Singh had lodged a complaint at Naka police station on January 26, 2000 in which he had stated that the Tata Sumo bearing registration no UP-32 Z/2423 was operated as a taxi from Lucknow to Allahabad.

On January 23, 2000, at around 3 pm, Manoj and Ravi left for Chakghat at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh from Charbagh Kanpur Road. Six passengers were onboard the vehicle, including a woman. According to Shivharsh, at around 5 pm, the vehicle stopped at his house in Harchandpur where Manoj and Ravi had tea.

Later, they told Shivharsh that they were going to Chakghat with the passengers. Meanwhile, Shivharsh and his brother Shiv Shankar Singh Rana had a good look at the passengers, one of whom was ill.