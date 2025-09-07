How Did A Healthy Elephant Die? Wild Tusker Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Chhattisgarh
Villagers said that they came to know about the tusker's death on Sunday morning after being alerted about the beast last evening.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 3:20 PM IST
Balrampur: A wild elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ramanujganj Forest Range in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur on Saturday night, an official said. The Wildlife department has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the tusker's death.
According to Anil Paikra, SDO, Forest, the department received a call about the elephant's death at Mahavirganj village at around 10 pm on Saturday night.
“ A team of doctors will conduct a medical checkup. After the medical report, the exact time and cause of death will be known,” he said.
The officer further informed that the same tusker reached Ramanujganj range from Wadrafnagar via Tamor Pingal on Saturday. “As soon as the elephant arrived, we alerted the villagers by making announcements in and around the village,” he said.
Virendra, a villager from Mahavirganj village confirmed that on Saturday evening, the forest department alerted the villagers in the area about the arrival of the elephant through loudspeaker.
“When we also came to know about the arrival of the elephant, we had dinner in a jiffy. We came to know this morning that the elephant has died. An elephant had also come here 20 to 25 days ago. The elephant returned after vandalising the house,” recalled Virendra.
