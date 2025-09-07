ETV Bharat / state

How Did A Healthy Elephant Die? Wild Tusker Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Chhattisgarh

Balrampur: A wild elephant was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ramanujganj Forest Range in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur on Saturday night, an official said. The Wildlife department has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the tusker's death.

According to Anil Paikra, SDO, Forest, the department received a call about the elephant's death at Mahavirganj village at around 10 pm on Saturday night.

“ A team of doctors will conduct a medical checkup. After the medical report, the exact time and cause of death will be known,” he said.