How Dare You Threaten Assam: Himanta To Mamata Over Provocative' Speech

By PTI

Published : 9 hours ago

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed his West Bengal counterpart, Mamata Banerjee, tried to provoke the public to hide her own failures. He further raised a question via X handle, stating, Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show your anger to us while sharing a 46-second clip of a speech by the Bengal CM.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (IANS)

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday for allegedly threatening the northeastern state with unrest.

He claimed that Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures. Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show your anger to us, Sarma wrote on X, sharing a 46-second video clip of a speech by the West Bengal CM.

In the clip, Banerjee is seen stressing that though Bangladesh and her state share the same language and culture, both are two different countries with West Bengal being part of India.

Alleging that Modi's party is trying to fuel the situation in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected.

She was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day of her party's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad. Don't even try to incite India with your politics of failure. It does not suit you to speak divisive language, Sarma added.

