Hair Transplant Can Cure Baldness But Can Also Prove Fatal; KGMU Plastic Surgeon Explains How

Lucknow: Baldness or hair loss (alopecia) is a common among men and women and there are various factors responsible for it including stress and heredity.

While hair transplant is a solution, it has its own side effects some of which can even prove fatal. A hair transplant procedure did not go down well for Vineet, an assistant engineer from Kanpur. Vineet did not survive and died a few days after the procedure. His wife, Jaya said, moments after the procedure, Vineet's face and eyes became so swollen that he could no longer recognised. Almost 54 days after the procedure, police filed an FIR against the doctor and the clinic where the procedure was conducted.

Plastic surgeon of King George's Medical University, Dr Vijay Kumar said people need to understand that hair transplant must not be performed in any parlour, salon or clinic. It is also a type of surgery. "There is no risk to life but in many cases, technicians pose a risk to the patient due to lack of expertise in the transplant method. Hair transplant is done by an expert technician alongwith a team which is led by a plastic surgeon or dermatologist," he said.

Dr Kumar said hair transplant is the most effective way to get hair restored. "Hair transplant guarantees positive results with a 99 per cent success rate. The process involves transplanting hair into the roots through Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT)," he said. Dr Kumar said no plastic surgeon was in the team which performed the procedure in Kanpur leading to the assistant engineer's death.

Dr Vijay Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Dr Kumar said the testosterone hormone normally found in men turns into dihydro testosterone (DHT) hormone after a certain age, which is responsible for the growth of only front hair on the head. Due to genetics, the level of this hormone increases, due to which the root of the hair in the front of the head becomes weak. Hair starts falling and breaking. Almost 95 per cent of such cases are reported in men.

He said to maintain hair health, vitamins, biotin minerals and protein rich food (almonds, peanuts, cashews, cabbage, flaxseed etc.) should be consumed. The nutrients improve hair growth and heir deficiency causes alopecia.

Dr Kumar said that in today's fast paced life, people are under stress. "Excessive stress and continuous use of chemical hair products increases the problem of hair fall. Frequent change of shampoo and oil also contributes to the phenomenon. A dry scalp weakens the roots of hair following which they start falling," he said.

Dr Kumar said hair fall before time or after a certain age is a cause of hormonal changes in the body. In women, hair starts falling due to problems like thyroid hormone, PCOD (polycystic ovary syndrome), lack of nutrients and blood disorder.

The plastic surgery wing of KGMU (ETV Bharat)

He said people with certain conditions like diabetes and hypertension must avoid getting a hair transplant and the procedure involves administering anaesthesia which can prove fatal. "Patient with metabolic disorder should also not get a hair transplant, because the challenges faced during hair grafting can prove to be dangerous for then. In the process, the patient is kept unconscious for six to seven hours and in such situation, it can pose a grave risk to the patients," he said.

The plastic surgeon further said patients taking allergy medicines should also not get a hair transplant. Along with anaesthesia, several medicines are administered to the patients for curing the wounds after the procedure. Such medicines can have adverse reactions on patients suffering from allergies. This apart, people suffering from heart ailments must not get a hair transplant.

Dr Kumar said hair transplant must be conducted by a dermatologist or plastic surgeon. "Making splits for hair transplantation, formation of hair line, determining the direction in which hair is planted and the entire process of hair removal can only be done by an expert," he said.

He said the National Medical Commission (NMC) had issued guidelines regarding cosmetic surgery (hair transplant) in 2022. "NMC had issued two separate guidelines. The first pertains to basic facilities at a place where the procedure is conducted. The other is regarding specialists who can perform the procedure. But sadly, the guidelines are not followed in letter and spirit in the country," he said.

Dr Kumar advised people to meet the doctor supposed to conducted the hair transplant procedure and ascertain his/her qualification and experience. The patients should know about the place where such procedure is to be done, whether there are OT facilities with proper protocols, etc. They should also ascertain whether the facility has specialists to treat any post-operative complications.