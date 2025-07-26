Sowing 'Tilhan' Of Hope: How Bastar Rewrites The Migration Story Through Oilseeds Farming

Bastar: The tribal heartland of Bastar seems to be coming of age - turning to its rich soil and traditional crops. Long known for large-scale migration, people in the area are now looking to achieve prosperity through farming - not paddy or vegetables but oilseeds. And the district's Agriculture Department is playing a crucial role in it.

Since the place offered limited local employment opportunities, thousands of Bastar’s youth used to migrate every year to Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka in search of work. Like the usual migration stories, some took their families and others left them back. Some toiled for meagre remuneration while many returned hurt and tortured.

To give these youths a chance to rewrite their destiny through alternative farming, the department is now executing a twin-pronged strategy by encouraging oilseed farming post the kharif harvest. It is also supporting them to market and procure through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

“We have tried paddy and maize and now we are focusing on oilseed cultivation. We encourage people to take up 'tilhan' farming. For the purpose, we have identified hundreds of hectares,” said Rajiv Srivastava, District Agriculture Officer.

Among oilseeds, Ramtil, groundnut, and sesame will be taken up in the kharif season, while sunflower and mustard will dominate rabi. The department has earmarked 200 hectares for ramtil, 80 hectares for groundnut, 100 for sesame, 200 for sunflower and another 100 for mustard. Oilseed cultivation is also being done in Bastanar and Darbha development blocks of Bastar district.

To help farmers, the government has decided to distribute free seeds and provide technical support through FPOs. These FPOs will also handle procurement. This model, officials assured, will ensure better prices and reduce market dependence.

Mahendra Sethia, a local farmer, expressed thankfulness to the government to have thought about this renewed focus. But he also said unless farmers and youths are not made aware about the profitability of the crop, most will continue the migration cycle. “We used to grow oilseeds earlier, but there was no market support. If farmers get assurance and timely information about the assured procurement, this can change the entire model of work,” he stressed.

Local leaders too seemed convinced. Prakash Thakur, Divisional President of the Sarva Adivasi Samaj, said, “The concerns over migration are worrying. Migration is common every year and people who go out come back with more worries. If oilseeds and pulse cultivation is revived and people, instead of going out, take up its cultivation, they can benefit in a big way. In the process, it can reduce the exodus and even help protect our forests.”

The Bastar area is considered good for coarse grains like Kodo, Kutki, and Kosara. “Farmers must also be enlightened about these crops which can be taken up alongside oilseeds. Because coarse grains are climate-resilient, low input, and good for both farmers and forests,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, some young enthusiasts like Santu Maurya are also talking about revival of organic farming. “We were upbeat about organic farming and wanted to do it, but none supported us. If the government decides to stand by us, we could collect forest produce and also take up organic crops. Our generation wants to experiment with new crops,” he added.

Citing the example of Dhudmaras village, he said the villagers have forest rights and that helped them sustain on forest and water-based livelihoods. “If our Gram Sabhas are given forest rights and organic farming is encouraged, we will stay back and take up farming. In organic farming, even the land will not suffer from chemicals,” he quickly asserted.

Bastar, with its oilseed experimentation could be the right template for other states facing migration crisis, if it can script success. "If we get good money here, opportunity to work and be independent, we will not want to migrate," assured Santu.

Oilseed Production Estimates

In June 2025, the government had told a parliamentary committee that domestic production of pulses and edible oils has risen at a greater pace in the last 10 years than the decade before, amid concerns raised by MPs over India's dependence on imports to meet demand.

As per a PTI report, a presentation to the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing said imports at 15.66 million metric tonnes (MMT) accounted for 56 per cent of the domestic demand for edible oils in 2023-24. Sources said the agriculture ministry, however, in the meeting on June 20 emphasised the work being undertaken for self-sufficiency in the sector and noted that oilseeds production had risen by 55 per cent between 2014-15 and 2024-25, with third advance estimate pegging its production at 426.09 lakh tonnes in the last fiscal.

The presentation on pulses said their production rose by 47 per cent between 2014-15 and 2024-25, against 31 per cent in 2004-14. The MPs in the meeting called for incentivising farmers growing paddy and wheat to shift to pulses and other crops. The ministry had spoken in detail about the government's roadmap to achieve 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in pulses and oilseeds production by 2030-31, programmes unveiled in this year's budget.

Among the challenges in boosting pulse production, the ministry noted that 75 per cent of these crops are rainfed and grown on marginal lands with low fertility by small and marginal farmers.