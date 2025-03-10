How Can We Sustain Families On Rs 9000? Ask Protesting Employees Seeking Regularisation In Kashmir

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a protest march of daily and casual wagers from marching towards the Chief Minister’s residence in Kashmir on Monday following lack of announcement on their key issues in the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Budget.

Hundreds of workers assembled at Srinagar’s commercial hub to press for their regulation and implementation of minimum wages Act. But the Jammu and Kashmir police deployed outside the public health engineering stopped them from marching ahead.

Early in the morning, workers assembled at Exchange Road in Srinagar to press for their demands after finding lack of any major announcement on their issues in the Budget.

The temporary employees comprising over sixty thousand are drawing a paltry Rs 9000 for a month and find themselves unable to run their families. They are seen as essential ground staff working in key public utilities ranging from Health department to Power department.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday tabled Rs 1.12 lakh crore budget for Jammu & Kashmir for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking the first budget of an elected government in the region since 2018.

Jammu and Kashmir Casual and Daily Wagers Employees Association President Sajad Ahmad Parray, who was leading the protesting employees, highlighted the ruling National Conference manifesto’s promising regularisation of daily wagers.

But the budget did not carry any welfare announcement for the employees, he said.

“We are forced to protest. But many daily and casual wagers were barred from reaching here and were taken to police stations in Srinagar to foil the protest march to CM’s residence,” Parray who is also general secretary of J&K Employees Joint Action Committee, a grouping of employees bodies.

According to him, the daily wagers in Ladakh are drawing Rs 12000-45000 under Wages Act but their counterparts in the erstwhile part of Jammu and Kashmir are drawing a meagre Rs 9000, highlighting the disparity.

“We want to ask why this step mother treated us. We were not invited in pre-budget consultation with the Chief Minister. You (CM) rubbed salt on us by not making any announcement in the budget,” the employee leader said.

Many protesting employees including Mushtaq Ahmad said that they were pinning hopes on the budget announcements that their long-pending issues will be resolved.

“I am a few years away from retirement. The government said that they have five years but what I will benefit from it is that we will retire as daily wagers,” he said, who has been working as a daily wager since 1998. “On this meagre amount, I am unable to pay the school fee for my grown-up daughter.”

As the day progressed, the employees’ bodies were called for a meeting by District Administration Srinagar and the employees submitted a memorandum of demands.

“The employees have called off their protest now after getting assurance from the administration. We are expecting the government to talk to us on our demands,” Parray told ETV Bharat.