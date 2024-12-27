ETV Bharat / state

How Annaram, The 'Police Village Of Telangana', Inpires With Its Impressive 'Khaki Legacy'

Annaram: Nestled in the Manakondur mandal of the Karimnagar district, Annaram proudly celebrates being called the “Police Village” of Telangana. With a population of just 6,225 people, this small village is recognised for its impressive feat of producing 50 police and 25 home guard officers, an inspiration for many.

Beginning Of Legacy

In 1981, Anjaiah fondly remembered as ‘the elephant,’ cracked the tests to become the first constable from Annaram, founding the village's khaki legacy.

Anjaiah’s journey was full of struggles, but his passion for sports helped him join the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and subsequently, the police forces. His achievement inspired others also to take a similar career path. Soon, two more constables joined the force in 1992.

Decades-Long Success Story

Annaram youth developed a gradual but strong choice in police forces from 1995 onwards.

The village's impressive track record is evident from the fact that it produced four constables each in 1995 and 1998, six in 2000, two in 2003, four each in 2008, 2009, and 2012, and six each in 2018 and 2023.