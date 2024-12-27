ETV Bharat / state

How Annaram, The 'Police Village Of Telangana', Inpires With Its Impressive 'Khaki Legacy'

With a population of just 6,225 people, this small village has produced 50 police and 25 home guard officers.

How Annaram, The 'Police Village Of Telangana', Inpires With Its Impressive 'Khaki Legacy'
A bird's eye view of Annaram village of Telangana (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Annaram: Nestled in the Manakondur mandal of the Karimnagar district, Annaram proudly celebrates being called the “Police Village” of Telangana. With a population of just 6,225 people, this small village is recognised for its impressive feat of producing 50 police and 25 home guard officers, an inspiration for many.

Beginning Of Legacy

In 1981, Anjaiah fondly remembered as ‘the elephant,’ cracked the tests to become the first constable from Annaram, founding the village's khaki legacy.

Anjaiah’s journey was full of struggles, but his passion for sports helped him join the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and subsequently, the police forces. His achievement inspired others also to take a similar career path. Soon, two more constables joined the force in 1992.

Decades-Long Success Story

Annaram youth developed a gradual but strong choice in police forces from 1995 onwards.

The village's impressive track record is evident from the fact that it produced four constables each in 1995 and 1998, six in 2000, two in 2003, four each in 2008, 2009, and 2012, and six each in 2018 and 2023.

In the following year, Annaram's success multiplied as more youths joined the police and other forces. Five individuals from the village have joined the Central Armed Forces, while three are serving in the Fire Department.

Mentoring Next Generation

Shankar, a head constable from Annaram, has played a major role in the village's success story in achieving the khaki legacy as he has provided free training to youth for the past six years. He has motivated at least 250 aspiring youth to join the police force and strive for khaki roles.

Legacy Of Excellence

Annaram's notable achievers include retired additional superintendent of police Pakala Rajireddy, Aureli Rajkumar, CI in the Fingerprint Department, and Marka Rajaiah, ASI.

In the latest recruitment drive, at least six persons from Annaram succeeded in cracking the exam among a total of 40 participants, further cementing the village’s reputation.

The history of the hamlet and role models like Shankar continues to encourage Annaram's young to break down boundaries, even though many families depend on agriculture for their living. As a bright example of perseverance, commitment, and community support, Annaram's spirit endures.

Read More

  1. Meet Vishal and Koshy—Darjeeling Zoo's Christmas Gift From Netherlands This Year
  2. India Readies For 400 Million Pilgrims At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, The 'Largest Gathering In History'

Annaram: Nestled in the Manakondur mandal of the Karimnagar district, Annaram proudly celebrates being called the “Police Village” of Telangana. With a population of just 6,225 people, this small village is recognised for its impressive feat of producing 50 police and 25 home guard officers, an inspiration for many.

Beginning Of Legacy

In 1981, Anjaiah fondly remembered as ‘the elephant,’ cracked the tests to become the first constable from Annaram, founding the village's khaki legacy.

Anjaiah’s journey was full of struggles, but his passion for sports helped him join the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and subsequently, the police forces. His achievement inspired others also to take a similar career path. Soon, two more constables joined the force in 1992.

Decades-Long Success Story

Annaram youth developed a gradual but strong choice in police forces from 1995 onwards.

The village's impressive track record is evident from the fact that it produced four constables each in 1995 and 1998, six in 2000, two in 2003, four each in 2008, 2009, and 2012, and six each in 2018 and 2023.

In the following year, Annaram's success multiplied as more youths joined the police and other forces. Five individuals from the village have joined the Central Armed Forces, while three are serving in the Fire Department.

Mentoring Next Generation

Shankar, a head constable from Annaram, has played a major role in the village's success story in achieving the khaki legacy as he has provided free training to youth for the past six years. He has motivated at least 250 aspiring youth to join the police force and strive for khaki roles.

Legacy Of Excellence

Annaram's notable achievers include retired additional superintendent of police Pakala Rajireddy, Aureli Rajkumar, CI in the Fingerprint Department, and Marka Rajaiah, ASI.

In the latest recruitment drive, at least six persons from Annaram succeeded in cracking the exam among a total of 40 participants, further cementing the village’s reputation.

The history of the hamlet and role models like Shankar continues to encourage Annaram's young to break down boundaries, even though many families depend on agriculture for their living. As a bright example of perseverance, commitment, and community support, Annaram's spirit endures.

Read More

  1. Meet Vishal and Koshy—Darjeeling Zoo's Christmas Gift From Netherlands This Year
  2. India Readies For 400 Million Pilgrims At Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, The 'Largest Gathering In History'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POLICE VILLAGE OF TELANGANAANNARAMANNARAM POLICE VILLAGE OF TELANGANA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.