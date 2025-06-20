ETV Bharat / state

How AI is Helping Vidarbha Farmers Save Their Cotton Crop From Bollworm Menace

“The pink bollworm is cotton’s biggest enemy. Once it gets inside the ball, no amount of pesticide can save it. Our AI Smart Trap sends early warning, enabling farmers to act at the right time,” explains Dr. Waghmare, Director of CICR, Nagpur.

Developed by a six-member team led by Dr. Vijay N. Waghmare, the Smart Trap makes use of AI to keep track of crops from the early stages when pests start attacking. The AI systems also alerts farmers before infestation crosses the damage threshold.

But scientists from the Central Institute for Cotton Research (CICR) in Nagpur have come up with a solution, believed to be a game-changer. They have innovated an AI-powered tool called the 'AI Smart Trap' which is designed in a way to detect the bollworm before it wreaks havoc.

Grown over nearly 1.8 million hectares in Vidarbha, particularly in districts like Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Akola, Buldhana, Amravati, Chandrapur, and Bhandara, cotton dominates the fields in this region. But every year, 35 to 40 percent of this yield gets eaten by bollworms who infest large tracts of crops. The pest bores into cotton bolls, damaging fiber quality thus affecting yield. All this at a time when pesticide costs have grown put farmers in a quandary.

Vidarbha: As the monsoon hits and fields across Maharashtra come to life, cotton farmers in Vidarbha gear up not just for sowing, but for a perennial battle against a small yet relentless enemy - the pink bollworm.

The trap is made like a compact box which is fitted with a sticky liner and infused with the female bollworm’s scent. This pheromone attracts the male bollworm and once it comes it gets stuck to the liner. A built-in camera, connected to AI software using the YOLO (You Look Only Once) algorithm, captures the photographs of trapped insects and identifies the pest in real-time.

“If the system gets to detect seven to eight bollworms daily for three consecutive days, it will send an alert to the farmer’s phone. That’s the critical time to act,” explains Balasaheb Phunf, another scientist at CICR.

This measure has been tested successfully across four districts in Punjab. The results have been quite good with a 38% reduction in pesticide costs and a 20% increase in cotton yield, the institute sources stated.

The concept came to life when K. Ramesh, an entomologist at CICR’s Regional Centre in Coimbatore, took up the matter and developed a prototype which took shape after years of research involving many other scientists from across the country. Their goal was to find an affordable, scalable solution to cotton farmers' worry in their longest fight against pests.

Veteran agricultural scientist and former Vice Chancellor of Panjabrao Deshmukh Agricultural University, Dr. Sharad Nimbalkar, speaks on how the pink bollworm silently eats into the fields. “The bollworm’s cocoon remains in the soil. When the cotton plant sprouts, the larvae emerge and bore into the balls. Once they get inside, chemical spraying becomes useless. The pest completes its 35 to 40-day cycle and returns to the soil,” he says.

Manual removal of infested bolls was the only solution so far but it is labour-intensive and adds to the farmers’ burden. That’s why AI-led automation seems to be a positive indication in pest control. However, there is one concern that worries - the cost.

“Technology provides a solution but it has to be affordable for the farmer. Otherwise the solution will remain in the lab and not be of use to the farmers,” warned Dr. Nimbalkar.

The CICR team, which is also working on this, are in talks with agricultural tech companies for large scale production so that the price can be a little lesser.