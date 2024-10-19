How A Tea Seller Turned Into A Conman And Duped People Of Rs 100 Crore In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Police on Friday arrested a former tea-seller along with his accomplice for duping over 300 people of crores of rupees on the pretext of share trading in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari.

The main accused identified as Bhuneshwar Sahu and his partner Manohar Sahu were arrested by the police from Dhamtari under Mandirhasaud police station limits. Police have already arrested another accused Shatrughan Verma in the case.

Rural Additional SP Kirtan Rathore said that Kuber Verma, a resident of village Mungi of Mandirhasaud had lodged a complaint of fraud in the police station against the accused. The accused Bhuneshwar Sahu told the victim that he works in share market trading and investing money in it doubles the profit, Verma said. Falling into this trap, the victim, in greed for more money, deposited Rs 7 lakh in different installments in the bank account of accused Bhuneshwar Sahu and his partner Shatrughan Verma and others. When the victim Kuber Verma contacted Bhuneshwar Sahu to get the profit, the latter absconded after switching off his phone. Realizing that he had been duped, Verma lodged a complaint in the police station against him.

How Sahu turned into a conman while selling tea: During police interrogation, the prime accused Bhuvaneshwar Shahu said that he used to sell tea at a tea cart and later along with his accomplice Manohar Sahu, Shatrughan Verma and others, started cheating people by giving them the lure of share trading. Sahu said that he used to give 10% commission to his partners for collecting funds from gullible investors. Police investigation has revealed that the accused also invested about Rs 2 crore in a demat account and bought real estate in the name of his acquaintances and relatives with the remaining amount. The accused told the police that the Rs 2 crore deposited in the demat account was lost in the share market. Police estimate that the prime accused Bhuneshwar Sahu and his associates have carried out a fraud of about Rs 100 crore duping around 300 people. The police have seized passbooks and accounts worth crores of rupees from the possession of the accused.