ETV Bharat / state

How A Tea Seller Turned Into A Conman And Duped People Of Rs 100 Crore In Chhattisgarh

Police have arrested the prime accused Bhuneshwar Sahu and his two accomplices for cheating people of crores on pretext of share trading.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)

Raipur: Police on Friday arrested a former tea-seller along with his accomplice for duping over 300 people of crores of rupees on the pretext of share trading in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari.

The main accused identified as Bhuneshwar Sahu and his partner Manohar Sahu were arrested by the police from Dhamtari under Mandirhasaud police station limits. Police have already arrested another accused Shatrughan Verma in the case.

Rural Additional SP Kirtan Rathore said that Kuber Verma, a resident of village Mungi of Mandirhasaud had lodged a complaint of fraud in the police station against the accused. The accused Bhuneshwar Sahu told the victim that he works in share market trading and investing money in it doubles the profit, Verma said. Falling into this trap, the victim, in greed for more money, deposited Rs 7 lakh in different installments in the bank account of accused Bhuneshwar Sahu and his partner Shatrughan Verma and others. When the victim Kuber Verma contacted Bhuneshwar Sahu to get the profit, the latter absconded after switching off his phone. Realizing that he had been duped, Verma lodged a complaint in the police station against him.

How Sahu turned into a conman while selling tea: During police interrogation, the prime accused Bhuvaneshwar Shahu said that he used to sell tea at a tea cart and later along with his accomplice Manohar Sahu, Shatrughan Verma and others, started cheating people by giving them the lure of share trading. Sahu said that he used to give 10% commission to his partners for collecting funds from gullible investors. Police investigation has revealed that the accused also invested about Rs 2 crore in a demat account and bought real estate in the name of his acquaintances and relatives with the remaining amount. The accused told the police that the Rs 2 crore deposited in the demat account was lost in the share market. Police estimate that the prime accused Bhuneshwar Sahu and his associates have carried out a fraud of about Rs 100 crore duping around 300 people. The police have seized passbooks and accounts worth crores of rupees from the possession of the accused.

Read more:

  1. GST Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches In Gujarat Amid Ongoing Investigation
  2. Tamil Nadu Cyber Police Launches 'Cyber Patrol' To Combat Online Fraud
  3. 3,660 Complaints Lodged At Bhubaneswar Cyber Police Station In Last 9 Months

Raipur: Police on Friday arrested a former tea-seller along with his accomplice for duping over 300 people of crores of rupees on the pretext of share trading in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari.

The main accused identified as Bhuneshwar Sahu and his partner Manohar Sahu were arrested by the police from Dhamtari under Mandirhasaud police station limits. Police have already arrested another accused Shatrughan Verma in the case.

Rural Additional SP Kirtan Rathore said that Kuber Verma, a resident of village Mungi of Mandirhasaud had lodged a complaint of fraud in the police station against the accused. The accused Bhuneshwar Sahu told the victim that he works in share market trading and investing money in it doubles the profit, Verma said. Falling into this trap, the victim, in greed for more money, deposited Rs 7 lakh in different installments in the bank account of accused Bhuneshwar Sahu and his partner Shatrughan Verma and others. When the victim Kuber Verma contacted Bhuneshwar Sahu to get the profit, the latter absconded after switching off his phone. Realizing that he had been duped, Verma lodged a complaint in the police station against him.

How Sahu turned into a conman while selling tea: During police interrogation, the prime accused Bhuvaneshwar Shahu said that he used to sell tea at a tea cart and later along with his accomplice Manohar Sahu, Shatrughan Verma and others, started cheating people by giving them the lure of share trading. Sahu said that he used to give 10% commission to his partners for collecting funds from gullible investors. Police investigation has revealed that the accused also invested about Rs 2 crore in a demat account and bought real estate in the name of his acquaintances and relatives with the remaining amount. The accused told the police that the Rs 2 crore deposited in the demat account was lost in the share market. Police estimate that the prime accused Bhuneshwar Sahu and his associates have carried out a fraud of about Rs 100 crore duping around 300 people. The police have seized passbooks and accounts worth crores of rupees from the possession of the accused.

Read more:

  1. GST Fraud Case: ED Conducts Searches In Gujarat Amid Ongoing Investigation
  2. Tamil Nadu Cyber Police Launches 'Cyber Patrol' To Combat Online Fraud
  3. 3,660 Complaints Lodged At Bhubaneswar Cyber Police Station In Last 9 Months

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TEA SELLER CHEATED 100 CRORETEA SELLER CHEATS PEOPLETEA SELLER BECOMES FRAUDSTERCHHATTISGARH FRAUD CASETEA SELLER SHARE TRADING FRAUD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.