Melghat (Maharashtra) : The children arrive in the school barefoot, holding their teacher’s hand, without knowing or guessing where they are bound to. Deprived of vision, they cannot touch the school’s walls neither can they see the trees that surround it. But within the time they reach and leave years later, they carry with them learning that would otherwise have eluded them.

Welcome to Chikhaldara’s residential blind school, situated in the Satpura hills of Maharashtra’s Melghat region since the past 34 years. The school has been transforming the lives of tribal children who are visually-impaired and some who were kept hidden due to poverty and superstition.

How A Blind School In Maharashtra’s Chikhaldara Illuminates Young Lives In Tribal Melghat (ETV Bharat)

The school educates the children so that they do not live life like the forgotten but are empowered through education.

In the tribal villages of Melghat, education has often remained off the radar. More so for those who have lost eyesight. Considered a curse, many parents keep their visually-challenged children indoors, out of shame and fear.

So, to deal with this issue, every summer, a team of committed teachers sets out through the dense forests and hamlets to look for children who are visually-impaired. They discuss with the parents, and convince them to send their wards to school. “Send your child with us and we will make sure that they come out with a lot of learning. We will personally care for them and educate them. Give them a chance,” says a teacher.

Once parents agree, school buses are sent to bring the children to Chikhaldara, probably their first journey outside the village.

Most children speak Korku, the language Melghat’s tribal communities use. They do not understand Marathi or Hindi. So, teachers like Sarla Narayan, who are fluent in Korku, become the point person to take them into the arena of learning.

“We teach them their first lessons in Korku which are mostly - what is your name, what do you do, what not to do, how to walk, how to sit. Once they start getting comfortable, we slowly introduce Hindi and Marathi. We make sure that the transition is natural,” Sarla explains.

The routine of the residential school begins at 6 am, with a morning meal and sports, cricket being a favorite. Breakfast is served by 8 and at 10.45 am, it is time for school when students line up for prayer before heading to class.

Every student naturally learns the layout of the campus. With time they get to know where to leave their slippers before meals, where to wash hands, which direction leads to the cafeteria, the prayer ground, or the classroom. They are well versed with the number of steps that they have to climb in a day.

Classes run till 5 pm which is then followed by playtime, evening study, and dinner at 8 pm.

There are over 10,000 books in Braille at the library ranging from science and history to fiction and political science. Mathematics, often misunderstood as difficult, is taught innovatively.

“We have special boards with octagonal holes and pegs that act like dice. When the students touch these elements, they start understanding numbers. We adopt a different way of teaching,” explains Sarnath Gedam, the special math teacher.

As per government guidelines, blind students study math only up to Class 7. The curriculum then repeats the same till class ten.

But there are many students who excel in maths like in any other subjects.

When it comes to sports, children are encouraged. The school’s cricket team has won the state championship three years in a row. But chess too is a favourite.

“Our students have performed very well in cultural activities and sports across Maharashtra,” says principal Preeti Sune.

When the school first came into being in 1990 only 14 blind children got enrolled. A National Disabled Welfare Association-founded school, today, it houses 90 students, boys and girls who study from Classes 1 to 10.

While 80 of them are getting government-subsidized seats, the rest are supported through community donations from people like Chandrakant Kaloti, Kishore Vaidya, and Arun Varangaonkar.

“So far, over 800 students have studied here and completed their basic education. Some went on to pursue higher education, others got jobs. Many are now self-employed,” says Sudhakar Pokale, secretary of the association.

On July 23, the Maharashtra government announced that the Chikhaldara’s residential blind school will get recognition as the state’s first junior college for the blind.

“From the next academic year, our students need not go far to do their college academics. They can continue to study here and complete one more level of higher education here only,” says school accountant Dinesh Khaparde, adding that skill-based courses in Amravati is on the anvil to equip students for employment and self-reliance.

The school offers separate hostels for boys and girls, nutritious meals, braille library with 10,000+ books, sports ground with blind-accessible equipment, a computer lab tailored for visually impaired learners, science laboratory for hands-on experiments besides new hostel construction and junior college programmes, which are on the anvil.

“Blindness meant darkness for me till I came to this school. Now I see everything with my mind’s eye and also feel so many things around me. I feel like I have got a rebirth,” says a student Ridhesh Mavaskar.

This statement of Ridhesh echoes from the lips of most students of Chikhaldara’s blind school. “We have got a new lease of life,” they say while leaving for the hostel.