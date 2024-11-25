J&K: Houses Of Ex-Militants, OGWs Raided In Jammu And Doda Districts

Jammu: Police on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations, including houses of former militants and alleged Over Ground Workers (OGWs), in connection with militancy-related cases, according to police adding that nothing suspicious was found in the operation so far.

Giving details, Superintendent of Police Jammu South, Ajay Sharma, said that police conducted simultaneous raids at different locations on properties linked to the OGW. “As the security situation in this union territory has evolved for some time, those people who are under surveillance were raided and questioned in different parts of the Jammu district. All the necessary formalities were completed,” he said.

In the Doda district, raids were conducted in three different locations, including the Kastigarh, Bhagwah, and Kulhand areas, and former militants and alleged OGWs were questioned, police said. A raid was conducted in the house of a surrendered militant, Tariq Hussain, son of Muhammad Hanief Zargar, a resident of Kastigarh, in the presence of the executive magistrate but nothing suspicious was found, they said.

Similarly, a raid was conducted in the house of an alleged OGW, Irfan Ahmed, son of Tariq Hussain, a resident of Longate Bhagwah, whereas the third raid was conducted in the house of another alleged OGW, Tanveer Ahmed, son of Abdul Samad Lone, a resident of Kulhand village of Bagla Bharat Tehsil. Police said that “nothing suspicious was found” during these raids.