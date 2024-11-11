ETV Bharat / state

4 Houses Gutted In Fire In Shimla's Rohru

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, with preliminary reports suggesting it may be due to an electrical short circuit.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 41 minutes ago

Shimla: Four houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a village in Shimla district's Rohru subdivision in the early hours of Monday, police said. They said a cow was burnt alive in the fire in Seri village. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, police said, adding that preliminary reports hint at an electrical short-circuit.

The fire soon spread to adjoining houses as gas cylinders kept in the kitchen exploded, police said. A marriage function was going on in one of the houses engulfed in the fire. Four fire tenders were rushed in and it took almost three-and-a-half hours to bring it under control, fire officials said. Losses incurred are being assessed and arrangements for stay and other necessities are being made, officials said.

