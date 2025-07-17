ETV Bharat / state

Infant Dies, Father Injured As House Wall Collapses After Rains In Madhya Pradesh

Dhar: A two-month-old girl died and her father was injured when a wall of an under-construction house collapsed after heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Construction was underway at the house located in Pithampur town, about 50 km from the district headquarters, local police station officer Om Prakash Ahir told reporters.

A wall on the third floor of the structure weakened and collapsed at around 2 am following intermittent heavy rainfall, he said.