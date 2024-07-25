House, Power Project Building Damaged After Cloudburst Triggers Landslides In Himachal Pradesh; Met Issues Red Alert

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): A residential house and a power project building were damaged in landslides while Manali-Leh highway was blocked after a cloudburst hit Solanganala area near Manali, a tourist town in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday night.

The cloudburst occurred in Anjani Mahadev Nala of Solanganala at night which triggered landslides. In the landslides, a residential house and the building of the power project in Palchan area were damaged. No loss of life or injury has been reported in the incident.

The massive landslides also blocked the Manali-Leh highway for vehicular traffic. Several vehicles are stuck on both sides of the road even as the Border Roads Organisation has pressed men and machinery into service to clear the debris and restore traffic on the road.

Due to the closure of the road, Solanganala, Lahaul Valley has also been cut off from Manali. DC Kullu Torual S Ravish said that the work of road restoration will be started soon and the report of damage is also being prepared by the administration.

MET Issues Red Alert

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding heavy rains in the state till July 29. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning regarding flash floods in many districts. People living in vulnerable areas have been asked by the administration to stay away from rivers and streams.