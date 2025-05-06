House Of Man Accused Of Killing Live-In Partner Demolished In Uttarakhand

Khatima: Police on Tuesday demolished the house of a man, accused of killing his live-in partner last year, in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district.

Mushtaq Ahmed, a taxi driver, had allegedly dumped the body of his live-in partner, Pooja Vishwas, after slitting her throat. Pooja's missing report was registered in Haryana last December and Mushtaq was taken into custody four months later.

According to police, the house of Mushtaq, a resident of Gaurikheda village in Sitarganj of Udham Singh Nagar district was built on encroached land so it was razed as part of a drive against illegal construction. This drive was launched on Monday on the instructions of Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate, Nitin Bhadoria, and Senior Superintendent of Police Manikant Mishra, they added.

Police further said that a case of tribal land encroachment by land mafia had come up in Gaurikheda village of Sitarganj police station area. When the district administration investigated the matter, it was found that Ali Ahmed, Mushtaq's father, had built a house on the land of one Mathura Singh, who belongs to the ST category.

Upon finding that the house was built on a plot owned by a tribal, the district administration had issued a notice to Ali to vacate it but the latter did not respond. After this, a team of local police and district administration razed the house with a JCB machine.

Taking to its X handle, Udham Singh Nagar Police wrote, "The killer got the answer Bulldozer runs on illegal encroachment. Action taken against illegal encroachment under the direction of District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar and SSP Udham Singh Nagar! Illegal construction was demolished in village Gaurikheda of Sitarganj area."

Police said Pooja and her sister used to work at a spa centre in Gurugram in Haryana. Her sister had lodged a missing report in Gurugram on December 19, 2024 stating that Pooja had gone to Sitarganj in November and then went missing. After this, Haryana Police launched a probe.

During investigations, Haryana Police detained Mushtaq from his house in Sitarganj on April 30 in connection with the missing case. Mushtaq confessed to Haryana Police that he had killed Pooja five months ago. He told that he had slit her throat and then dumped her body into a canal in Khatima area. Based on this information, Haryana Police had reached Khatima and with the help of the local police, recovered Pooja's headless decomposed body near Naddana canal.

During interrogation, Mushtaq had told police that he and Pooja had met at Rudrapur roadways station and were in a live-in relationship in Gurugram. Pooja used to work at a spa centre in Haryana with her sister and Mushtaq used to drive a cab there.

However, during this period, Mushtaq got married to another woman in November 2024 in Sitarganj. When Pooja came to know about the marriage, she reached the accused's house in Sitarganj and created a ruckus. After this, Mushtaq brought Pooja to his sister's house in Khatima and killed her on November 16, police said .