ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Eight Injured After House Collapses In Rajasthan

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 hours ago

A house collapsed due to heavy rain in Rajasthan's Dholpur. Two children were killed and eight others were injured in the incident.

Two Killed, Eight Injured After House collapses In Rajasthan
Family members of the deceased (ETV Bharat)

Dholpur (Rajasthan): At least two children died and eight others were injured after a house collapsed in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, police officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Gogli village of the Sapu police station area of the district due to heavy rain, they said. The two deceased children have been identified as RK (3) and Vinay (4), police said.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started to rescue the victims buried under the debris. The police officials pulled out the victims from the debris and shifted them to the Sapu Government Hospital.

The injured were later referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition, police said. However, during the treatment, two children succumbed to their injuries.

Sapu police station in-charge Gambhir Singh said, "Due to heavy rains on Thursday in the Gogli village, a concrete house collapsed."

Singh further said the bodies of both the children have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

"Post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of family members. All the injured are being treated in the emergency of the district hospital. The condition of three individuals is said to be very critical," Singh added.

Read More

  1. MP: 400-Year-Old Wall Of Rajgarh Palace Collapses In Datia, Many Feared Dead
  2. Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Eight; 28 Injured
  3. Silkyara Project: Major Breakthrough With Completion Of First Drift Tunnel After Last Year's Collapse

Dholpur (Rajasthan): At least two children died and eight others were injured after a house collapsed in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, police officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Gogli village of the Sapu police station area of the district due to heavy rain, they said. The two deceased children have been identified as RK (3) and Vinay (4), police said.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started to rescue the victims buried under the debris. The police officials pulled out the victims from the debris and shifted them to the Sapu Government Hospital.

The injured were later referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition, police said. However, during the treatment, two children succumbed to their injuries.

Sapu police station in-charge Gambhir Singh said, "Due to heavy rains on Thursday in the Gogli village, a concrete house collapsed."

Singh further said the bodies of both the children have been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital.

"Post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of family members. All the injured are being treated in the emergency of the district hospital. The condition of three individuals is said to be very critical," Singh added.

Read More

  1. MP: 400-Year-Old Wall Of Rajgarh Palace Collapses In Datia, Many Feared Dead
  2. Lucknow Building Collapse: Death Toll Rises To Eight; 28 Injured
  3. Silkyara Project: Major Breakthrough With Completion Of First Drift Tunnel After Last Year's Collapse

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEAVY RAIN IN DHOLPUR2 DIED DUE TO HOUSE COLLAPSEHOUSE COLLAPSERAJASTHANHOUSE COLLAPSES IN RAJASTHAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | What Drives India's Defence And Security Cooperation With Philippines

Androgenetic Alopecia In Male vs Female; 5 Differences Of Pattern Baldness

Election In Island: Tea Trouble Brews For Sri Lankan Presidential Hopefuls

Techie Transfers Crypto Currency Worth Rs 56 Cr By Changing Password, Arrested

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.