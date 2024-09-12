ETV Bharat / state

Two Killed, Eight Injured After House Collapses In Rajasthan

Dholpur (Rajasthan): At least two children died and eight others were injured after a house collapsed in Rajasthan’s Dholpur, police officials said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Gogli village of the Sapu police station area of the district due to heavy rain, they said. The two deceased children have been identified as RK (3) and Vinay (4), police said.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and started to rescue the victims buried under the debris. The police officials pulled out the victims from the debris and shifted them to the Sapu Government Hospital.

The injured were later referred to the district hospital due to their critical condition, police said. However, during the treatment, two children succumbed to their injuries.

Sapu police station in-charge Gambhir Singh said, "Due to heavy rains on Thursday in the Gogli village, a concrete house collapsed."