Karnataka: 2-Yr-Old Twin Sisters, Aunt Killed After House Collapses; Parents, Granny Injured

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Police said the area will be inspected and residents of dilapidated houses will be relocated to safer locations. It has been raining heavily for the last few days triggering incidents of house collapse and landslide.

Karnataka: 2-Yr-Old Twin Sisters, Aunt Killed After House Collapses; Parents, Granny Injured
Roof of house collapses (ETV Bharat Photo)

Haveri (Karnataka): Two-year old twin sisters and a woman were killed and three others sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Karnataka's Haveri district on Friday.

The incident took place in Madapura village in Savanur taluk of the district in the early hours. The deceased have been identified as Channamma (30) and the twins, Amulya and Anushree. The house owner, Muthappa, his wife Sunita and mother Yellamma (70), are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Doctors stated Yellamma's condition to be critical and has shifted her to Haveri District Hospital.

Haveri DC Vijaya Mahantesh Danammanavar said, "It has been raining continuously for the past one week and the highest heavy rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours. At around 3 am in the morning, the roof of a house collapsed on two children and a womn, who died on the spot. The owner of the house and his wife are hospitalised while his mother is admitted to the ICU of the hospital. Compensation will be provided by the government accordingly."

He further warned of action if it is found that the ambulance carrying them to the hospital delayed unnecessarily. "I have instructed the Tehsildar to identify houses that are in dilapidated state and ask the residents to stay at the houses of their relatives or neighbors or to relocate them to nearby schools at night," he said.

A relative of the family said that the ambulance did not reach on time.

Former MLA Ajjampira Qadri, AC Muhammad Azziz visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Also, he consoled the family members.

Amid heavy rainfall, reports of deaths and injuries due to landslides and road collapses in coastal and mountainous areas have been recorded. In Uttara Kannada district, seven people have died till now and many are missing due to the landslide.

