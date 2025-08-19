House Bearing Stamp Of Vivekananda’s Visit Cries For Preservation

Guwahati: A house with immense heritage value owing to Swami Vivekananda's stay during his visit to Kamakhya Temple in 1901 is crying for preservation. The owners of the building continue to safeguard this legacy with minimal resources, treating the room where he stayed as a shrine. But without government or institutional support, the house and its priceless history remain vulnerable.

It was on April 17, 1901, that Swami Vivekananda visited the Kamakhya Temple on Nilachal Hill, fulfilling his mother Bhuvaneshwari Devi's wish to seek blessings there.

Senior Professor with the Bengali Department at Cotton University, Dr. Prashanta Chakraborty, disclosed, "Swamiji travelled from Kolkata to Dhaka, then by river to Dhubri and onward to Guwahati. After spending a night in Dhubri, he arrived in Guwahati and initially stayed near Pan Bazar in a traditional Assamese house located at present-day College Hostel Road beside Don Bosco Church. That location now houses an office of the Police Department."

Swami Vivekananda and his mother spent three days there, residing as guests of Laxmikanta and Sivakanta Sharma, who were priests of the temple. The house, built in traditional style with bamboo, cane and clay, stood atop the Nilachal Hill behind the famous Saubhagya Kunda.

Even today, the modest two-room structure is preserved by the descendants of the Sharma family. The rooms where they stayed have been kept intact and sanctified as prayer spaces. Swami Vivekananda's photograph is placed alongside deities, worshipped daily as if he himself were a divine presence.

During a visit to the place ETV Bharat team met Gitanjali Devi, who is a descendant of the Sharma family. She resides there with her mother while her other four sisters are married. The two live in newly built rooms on the lower floor, while the upper section, where Swami Vivekananda stayed, is preserved as it was. Gitanjali Devi shared that the family had faced a lot of problems in their efforts to preserve the memory.

She revealed that some years ago, a scholar from Kolkata had tried to obtain the original certificate of appreciation written by Swami Vivekananda for her ancestors. When the family refused, he allegedly filed a false case against them, leading to legal troubles and distress. This incident left the family wary of visitors and media attention.

The certificate itself, written in Swami Vivekananda's hand on April 17, 1901, praised the helpfulness and humility of the Sharma brothers. "I have great pleasure in certifying the great amiability and helpfulness of the brothers Sivakanta and Laxmikanta, Pandas of Sri Kamakhya Pitham. They are men who help most and are satisfied with the least. I can unhesitatingly recommend them to the Hindu public visiting this most holy shrine," wrote Swami Vivekananda.

A marble plaque near Kamakhya Temple bears this inscription, ensuring the memory is not lost to history, though the original letter’s current whereabouts remain uncertain. In 1993, the Ramakrishna Mission installed a commemorative plaque at the residence to acknowledge his stay. However, the old house, though still standing, shows signs of decay. The lower section has been rebuilt, but the upper part, including the sacred rooms, remains fragile and in urgent need of preservation.

Despite the family's devotion, the structure risks a collapse if steps are not taken to preserve it soon. Heritage experts argue that if properly restored, this house could serve not only as a monument to Swami Vivekananda’s spiritual journey but also as a valuable cultural and historical site for Assam and the country.

