Hotels In Tirupati Found Serving Adulterated Food, 38.8% Samples Are Substandard

Amaravati: Several hotels in Tirupati have been found serving substandard food to devotees coming here. Food safety inspections conducted last month have uncovered excessive use of artificial dyes and worm-infested cooking ingredients.

A total of 36 food samples were collected from various hotels of which, 14 (38.8 percent) were found to be of poor quality. Alarmingly, six of these 14 samples were classified as harmful and remaining eight failed to meet the quality standards.

With thousands of hotels catering to millions of pilgrims visiting Tirupati, food quality monitoring remains to be a thing of serious concern. Complaints over substandard food have increased ever since controversy rose in the alleged adulteration of ghee used to make Tirupati laddus. Acting on these complaints, the state government ordered surprise inspections.

Recently, food safety officials tested a variety of ingredients, including ghee, tandoori chicken, black pepper, jaggery, cashew nuts, toor dal, peanut dal, chili and dishes like 'Gobi-65', 'Mysore pak', chicken biryani, chicken lollipop, chicken pakoda and avocado chutney.