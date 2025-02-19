ETV Bharat / state

Hotels In Tirupati Found Serving Adulterated Food, 38.8% Samples Are Substandard

Food safety officials conducted inspections in hotels of Tirupati and 36 samples were collected for testing.

Hotels In Tirupati Found Serving Adulterated Food, 38.8% Samples Are Substandard
Food safety officials collecting samples from hotels (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Amaravati: Several hotels in Tirupati have been found serving substandard food to devotees coming here. Food safety inspections conducted last month have uncovered excessive use of artificial dyes and worm-infested cooking ingredients.

A total of 36 food samples were collected from various hotels of which, 14 (38.8 percent) were found to be of poor quality. Alarmingly, six of these 14 samples were classified as harmful and remaining eight failed to meet the quality standards.

With thousands of hotels catering to millions of pilgrims visiting Tirupati, food quality monitoring remains to be a thing of serious concern. Complaints over substandard food have increased ever since controversy rose in the alleged adulteration of ghee used to make Tirupati laddus. Acting on these complaints, the state government ordered surprise inspections.

Recently, food safety officials tested a variety of ingredients, including ghee, tandoori chicken, black pepper, jaggery, cashew nuts, toor dal, peanut dal, chili and dishes like 'Gobi-65', 'Mysore pak', chicken biryani, chicken lollipop, chicken pakoda and avocado chutney.

The findings revealed that dyes were used in jaggery and sesame seeds were worm-infested. Artificial dyes were detected in chicken pakoda, chicken lollipop, Gobi-65, and jaggery. Experts have warn that prolonged consumption of artificial dyer increases risk of cancer

The groundnut oil used in cooking in many hotels was found to be of poor quality. A sample of ghee collected from a hotel contained oil, which can cause digestive issues, allergy and severe respiratory problems. Adulterated oil, low-grade spices and chemicals were also detected in many food items.

Food safety officials have announced legal proceedings against hotels in Tirupati found serving adulterated food. Hotel owners who fail to meet quality standards will be be slapped fines and penalties, officials said.

