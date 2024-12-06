ETV Bharat / state

Hotels & Restaurant Owners To Boycott Bangladeshi Consumers In Assam's Barak Valley

Apart from the sit-in protests, Bangladeshi goods are being boycotted in several parts, especially in the districts of Assam adjoining the border with Bangladesh.

Hotels & Restaurant Owners To Boycott Bangladeshi Nationals In Assam's Barak Valley
Hindus in Bangladesh are at loggerheads with the Yunus government over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das. (AFP)
Published : 2 hours ago

Silchar: Assam, which borders Bangladesh, is witnessing a wave of protests these days. On top of it, there is a call to ban Bangladeshi nationals by hoteliers of the state's Barak Valley district.

Similar anti-Bangladesh sentiments have been seen in various parts of Assam too. Apart from the sit-in protests, Bangladeshi goods are being boycotted in several parts, especially in the districts of Assam adjoining the border with Bangladesh. Notably, a few days ago the import and export association of Assam's Sribhoomi district, which shares a border with the country, decided to suspend all trading relations with Bangladesh.

Major decision by the hoteliers of Barak Valley

Meanwhile, hotels and restaurants in Barak valley have now decided to dump Bangladeshi customers. Barak Valley Hotel and Restaurant Association at a press meet on Thursday said no Bangladeshi customer will be served at hotels and restaurants in Barak Valley until atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh stop.

Three districts of Barak Valley are witnessing daily protests against the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. A member of the association said, "We cannot accept atrocities on Hindus which are on the rise in Bangladesh. Islamic fundamentalists have taken control of everything as democracy has collapsed there. We can only think of serving customers from Bangladesh once the situation improves. Till the time comes, we have decided to boycott Bangladeshi customers. Our neighbouring state Tripura has also protested in a similar fashion. "

